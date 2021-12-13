Man Utd and PSG will meet again in the knockout stages of the Champions League

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons after being paired in Monday’s round of 16 draw.

PSG will play at home in the February first leg in a tie between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Atlético de Madrid and Bayern Munich drew together in the other notable tie, while defending champions Chelsea will face French champions Lille.

Messi moved to Paris in August, just before his former rival, Ronaldo, returned to Old Trafford for a second season.

United beat PSG in the round of 16 in 2018/19 at the start of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as coach, rebounding from a 2-0 home loss in the first leg to win the return leg 3-1 and advance with goals away.

The clubs also met in the group stage last season, with the visiting team winning each time.

Despite Messi’s signing, Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG finished second in their group this season behind Manchester City, while United topped Group F ahead of Villarreal.

Pep Guardiola’s City will play Villarreal, who beat United on penalties in last season’s Europa League final and qualified for the round of 16 ahead of Atalanta.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will play Austrian champions Red Bull Salzburg, who are entering the knockout phase for the first time.

Real Madrid, the record 13-time European champion, met Benfica, the two-time former European champion, with the first leg in Lisbon.

Inter Milan will play Ajax and Portuguese champions Sporting will face Juventus.

(AFP)