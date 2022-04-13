Manchester Metropolis beat Atletico Madrid, Liverpool beat Benfica on combination to achieve the Champions League semi-finals

Manchester Metropolis put in a disciplined efficiency to safe a tough 0-0 draw with Atletico Madrid on Wednesday and result in the Champions League semi-final 1-0 on combination.

Tensions escalated within the remaining minutes and Atlético defender Philippe was despatched off after receiving a second yellow earlier than the 2 groups performed 12 minutes of additional time.

The English champions dominated the primary half and Ilkay Gundogan hit the submit along with his finest probability after a flowing transfer from the fitting.

Atletico loved extra possession after the primary half and threatened to attain the aim that may have taken the match into further time however have been unable to interrupt the visiting crew’s defence.

Metropolis, who’re looking for to win the title of essentially the most outstanding membership in Europe for the primary time, will play Actual Madrid, the 13-times champions, within the semi-finals.

Liverpool beat Benfica, and Liverpool booked an AFC Champions League remaining towards Villarreal, because the 4 gamers escaped collapse late in Wednesday’s 3-3 draw towards Benfica.

Jurgen Klopp’s facet had already made it into the final 4 after profitable 3-1 within the first leg of the quarter-finals in Lisbon.

Regardless of Benfica’s two late targets at Anfield within the second leg, Liverpool superior 6-4 on combination because of Roberto Firmino’s double and Ibrahima Konate’s opening aim.

Reuters