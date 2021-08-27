Manchester United agree to an agreement to re-sign Ronaldo

Manchester United have reached an agreement to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus, the Premier League club announced on Friday, with the transfer subject to the agreement of personal conditions, visa and medical.

The Portugal forward returns to the club where he won eight major titles between 2003 and 2009. Financial details were not disclosed, but British and Italian media said United would buy Ronaldo for 25 million euros in a two-year contract.

Ronaldo, signed by Juve in 2018 for 100 million euros ($ 117.90 million) from Real Madrid in hopes of leading him to an elusive Champions League title, will leave the club with 101 goals, two league crowns. and a Coppa Italia in his name.

The 36-year-old won the Ballon d’Or as the world’s best player in 2008 at United alongside praise from his team, before setting a world record of £ 80 million in Madrid.

After telling Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri of his wish to leave Turin on Thursday, widespread press reports claimed that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had agreed personal terms with Premier League champions Manchester City.

But after City were said to have changed their minds on the deal, rivals United managed to get the transfer agreed.

