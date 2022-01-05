“Many people have nothing to lose”

Protests have erupted in several cities in Kazakhstan since January 2, following a sharp rise in fuel prices in the former Soviet republic. Videos shared widely on social media show thousands of people taking to the streets, a rare outbreak of dissent in Kazakhstan where protests are tightly controlled. Security forces have been fighting to stifle the crowds, which have begun storming public offices and setting fire to buildings.

People began protesting in the western province of Mangistau, known for being an oil-producing region, on January 2. Now the epicenter of the protests is in Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city, where people have gathered for three days in a row. What began as a peaceful protest passed as protesters met with security forces. Police tried to control crowds with tear gas, electric grenades and blockades.

But the security forces largely failed to contain the wave of protests. On January 5, hundreds of people stormed Almaty government buildings and set fire to the main building. The Almaty prosecutor’s office was also set on fire. Protesters also stormed government buildings in the cities of Aktobe, Shymkent and Taraz.

Other videos show protesters seizing police equipment, such as vehicles and riot gear.

Telephone and internet services have been shut down around Kazakhstan. We could not speak directly to a witness to the protests, but Abai (not his real name), a Kazakh from Almaty who is currently studying abroad, spoke to the JowharObservers team on condition that he remain anonymous. He has kept in touch with relatives back home.

I could call one of my distant relatives in Almaty. He lives in the middle of town. He said he came out to get some money from the ATM, but all ATMs are empty right now. So no one can get money. The state of emergency has been announced, so it’s almost martial law right now. No one can legally leave the house. He said he tried to get to another ATM but saw military police coming in his direction, blocking the entire street and being extremely aggressive, just beating everyone they met – just ordinary people who might be doing business, buying food or going to work . He quickly ran home again.

The government has, despite demands for peace, still blocked all communication networks. This makes it difficult for everyone to know what is happening, who is on whose side. Because everyone is sitting in their houses and smelling the tear gas that is spreading over the city, it is impossible to sleep at night due to the explosions, and you can not really know what is happening.

Who I talked to [my relative] I heard explosions go off. There are tear gas grenades, but also some police cars that have overturned and destroyed and burned. All citizens are a little surprised at how quickly it became violent. We are all extremely shocked and we are afraid that we will lose our independence, that maybe neighboring countries like the big power stations Russia or China, or anyone in the West, can spin this situation in their interest.

I’m scared of my family because I can not contact them right now. I have talked to other relatives who are in contact with them and who have said that they should take my wife and children and mother and bring them to their place. But it’s a dangerous journey right now, even if it’s only a kilometer.

In early January, the government lifted price controls on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), to deregulate prices and benefit producers. The move caused prices to more than double for Kazakhs, many of whom depend on LPG for their low cost.

On January 5, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev ordered the reintroduction of price caps and other price control rules for other types of fuel and “socially important” goods, Reuters reported.

Although petroleum prices triggered the first protests, they represent more deeply rooted, underlying frustrations among the Kazakh people, Abai said. The protests are the largest the country has seen in more than a decade.

“I would never think we would revolt en masse like this”

Abai explained:

The initial requirements applied to gas prices and food prices. But now it’s more political. People are demanding a reform of the whole government. Dissatisfaction with the current regime has existed for at least the last 20 years. The corona crisis was one of the drops. The standard of living is falling drastically. People can barely survive. I guess there are many people who have nothing to lose anymore. Our generation is disillusioned with the future. We are worried about our children.

Our people have always been aware of our own obedient attitude to life. I would never think we would make rebels this way. Plus, the team in recent years has done [protest] impossible. There is a clause that says that every public meeting or protest must be approved and agreed with the local government, which they never do. So the only available outlet for public protests would be to make it illegal. If you participate in any form of protest, you are automatically breaking the law and the police can absolutely legally arrest you.

Protesters have held signs and chanted slogans saying “Old man, go away”, referring to former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who led the country from its independence until 2019. Although he resigned and transferred power to Tokayev, a close ally. Many Kazakhs still believe he has great influence in the country.

On January 5, President Tokayev accepted the resignation of the government, several hours after declaring a state of emergency in Almaty. This did not prevent the protests from continuing throughout the day.

At least 190 people in Almaty have needed medical help as a result of the protests, including 137 police, Reuters reported.