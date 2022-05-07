Marcos Jr. prepares for historic victory as Philippine presidential election marketing campaign ends

The son of late Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos ended his election marketing campaign on Saturday with a raucous crowd of a whole bunch of hundreds of supporters, as polls confirmed he’s headed for a landslide victory.

A win in Monday’s election would cap a decades-long effort to rehabilitate Marcos’ legacy after deposing the patriarch and chasing the disgraced clan into American exile, however the prospect of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s return to the presidential palace has alarmed human rights activists and church leaders. and political analysts who concern that he’ll rule “with out restrictions.”

The return of the exceptional Marcos household of outcasts to the peak of political energy was fueled by public anger on the corruption and poverty that continued below the governments that adopted the dictatorship. A whole lot of hundreds of red-clad Marcos supporters gathered on Saturday in a dusty wasteland neglected by a gleaming luxurious on line casino resort — a stark reminder of the nation’s enormous revenue hole.

They gathered holding nationwide flags, in entrance of a stage exhibiting an enormous display of the smiling candidate as reggae, hip-hop and Filipino pop music enjoying on deafening ranges. “We are going to win so long as I keep up on Monday, so there will not be one other tragedy,” Marcus informed the gang, referring to his allegations that he was duped into profitable the 2016 VP race.

Mary Ann Uladev, a 37-year-old name heart employee, mentioned she hopes Marcus Jr. will convey unity to the nation. “We hope for higher job alternatives and alternatives. We belief him and hope that after the elections, he’ll give us a greater future within the Philippines,” she mentioned.

Ten candidates are vying to succeed President Rodrigo Duterte in a historic election seen by many as a defining second for Philippine democracy. Opinion polls counsel Marcos Jr. will win greater than half the vote, making him the primary presidential candidate with an outright majority since his father was ousted in 1986.

Analysts warn that such an consequence would result in weaker democratic checks and balances, extra corruption and a brand new try and reform the 1987 structure – which might embrace abolishing the one-term restrict for presidents. Earlier administrations, together with Duterte, tried to amend however lacked sufficient assist in Congress to push the modifications, and a ballot by Pulse Asia Analysis confirmed Marcus Jr. with 56 % – 33 share factors forward of his nearest rival Lenny Robredo, who narrowly defeated him As Vice President for 2016. Race.

A longtime observer of Philippine politics informed AFP that this margin of victory would give Marcos Jr. the facility to “management the best way Duterte desires”. “It is with out restrictions,” he mentioned.

The latest resurgence in Robredo’s ballot has raised hopes amongst progressive supporters that their volunteer-led marketing campaign would possibly come as a shock. There was a festive environment within the capital’s monetary district on Saturday as a whole bunch of hundreds of Robredo followers wearing its pink marketing campaign coloration, waved flags and balloons within the streets, and danced reside from Benoy as they wore megaphones.

In a sensational speech, Robredo informed her supporters that there’s “all the time hope” and declared that “victory awaits us.” First-time voter Charmaine Ang, 18, mentioned the election was “essential”. “It’s going to rely the following six years of our lives,” Ange, 18, informed AFP. “Polls aren’t the premise of who will win.”

However pollster Ana Maria Tabunda of Pulse Asia Analysis gave Robredo little hope, “Our margin of error is simply plus or minus two share factors – given the large hole, it will not have an effect on the outcomes,” Tabunda informed AFP.

Bitter marketing campaign allegations of soiled tips marred the ultimate week of a bitter presidential marketing campaign, with Marcos Jr. warning of vote rigging whereas Robredo accused him of being a “liar”. Keep away from media interviews largely to keep away from non-public targets earlier than Election Day.

An enormous and well-funded disinformation marketing campaign on social media concentrating on a largely younger voters with no recollection of his father’s violent and corrupt rule has additionally sought to rewrite household historical past. The primary daughter, Sarah Duterte, supported a number of competing political dynasties.

Days earlier than the election, human rights advocates and a number of other Catholic clergymen made a last-ditch try to stop Marcos Jr. from returning to Malacanang Palace, the place he grew up. “It is going to be one other six years of hell,” warned satirical political activist Might Banner. 58, who was a part of a preferred rebellion that ended the regime of Marcos the Elder and was preventing for Robredo.

A whole lot of clergymen supported Robredo and fellow election Francis Pangilinan, saying the election was a “battle for the soul” of the nation. However after struggling six years of assaults from the elder Duterte, Robredo has seen its reputation sway attributable to its relentless ruthlessness. And a fierce smear marketing campaign on the Web.

Political analyst Richard Hadrian mentioned Robredo’s latest resolution to enter the race value priceless time, whereas “pointless infighting” between the rival candidates reported Marcos Jr. He mentioned, utilizing the nickname Marcus Jr.

(AFP)