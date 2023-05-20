Martin Amis, the renowned British novelist acclaimed for his mesmerizing writing style, passes away at the age of 73.

British novelist Martin Amis, known for infusing a rock ‘n’ roll attitude into both his writing and way of life, has passed away at the age of 73 from esophageal cancer.

His agent, Andrew Wylie, has confirmed his death, which occurred on Friday at his Florida home.

Amis was the son of famed British writer Kingsley Amis and was a prominent figure among the writers of his generation, which included the late Christopher Hitchens, Ian McEwan and Salman Rushdie.

Some of his most notable works include the satirical novel “Money,” which tackled consumerism in London, as well as “The Information,” “London Fields,” and his 2000 memoir “Experience.”

“The Zone of Interest,” a 2014 novel by Amis, was adapted into a film by Jonathan Glazer and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

The movie, which tells the story of a Nazi commandant living next to Auschwitz with his family, was met with high praise and positive reviews at the festival.

