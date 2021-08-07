Martine Wonner, the pro-Macron MP, became France’s Covid conspiracy ‘figurehead’

One of the most outspoken figures behind the opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s health pass is Martine Wonner, a former member of his centrist party who has provided a parliamentary platform for the French Covid-19 conspiracy phenomenon, spreading anti-vaccine, anti -mask concepts.

On July 17, as more than 100,000 people gathered across France in the first week of protests against the Covid-19 health pass, Martine Wonner told a crowd of protesters in Paris to “besiege” the MPs who supported the bill. Christophe Castaner, leader of President Macron’s La République En Marche (LREM) in the National Assembly, referred her to the criminal justice system for these words.

Wonner’s speech also saw her expelled from the Libertés et Territoires group — a small parliamentary bloc whose most prominent MPs are social libertarians and Corsican nationalists — leaving her as an independent member of the French lower house, the National Assembly.

This was a long way from the start of Wonner’s political career as one of Macron’s army of non-career politicians who invaded the French House of Representatives when the centrist upstart’s party won a landslide majority in the parliamentary elections that followed his 2017 presidential victory.

On Saturday, for the fourth consecutive weekend, protesters took to the streets to protest the Covid-19 health pass passed by parliament last month — a wave of protests for which Wonner is one of the most active political supporters.

Wonner has emerged as the face of the French resistance to the health pass, social distancing measures and the fringe embrace of poorly tested “treatments” like hydroxychloroquine, touted by controversial Marseille doctor Didier Raoult.

The former MP from the French ruling party is “the symptom of how the Covid pandemic has turned many French people into conspiracy theories,” Tristan Mendès France, a leading expert on conspiracy, told Le Monde. “As one of the few elected politicians visible in public life to express skepticism about all public health measures, she has become Parliament’s answer to Didier Raoult; a figurehead that people protest en masse.”

From psychiatry to politics

Wonner, 57, a psychiatrist by training, worked as a medical consultant in her native Alsace-Lorraine before taking up leadership roles in the NGO and the private sector.

She entered politics as part of the massive new LREM influx of civil society professionals, ushering in the promised turmoil of France’s political institutions. But not long after she was elected to the National Assembly from the Bas-Rhin constituency near the German border, Wonner complained of “complete burnout” — thanking Macron for “starting her up again, both literally and figuratively.” (a pun on En Marche, meaning “on the move”).

She soon shook the feathers among her new colleagues, saying she “never follows the party line” — particularly abstaining from Macron’s 2018 immigration law — and expressed skepticism about “working as a group of 300 people” referring to LREM’s 307 seats in the 577 seat National Assembly.

Vincent Thiébaut, LREM MP for the neighboring constituency in eastern France, told Le Figaro he could see Wonner taking “opportunistically” political positions and that his concerns were “founded by what happened next”.

expelled from the ruling party

Wonner torpedoed her relationship with her then-party when Covid-19 stormed France in March 2020.

She founded pressure group Laissons les Médecins Prescrire (Let Doctors Prescribe) to lobby for the use of the coronavirus antimalarial drug, taking to the media to promote hydroxychloroquine while on Twitter doing unpeer-reviewed, insufficiently proven studies in placed her advantage.

LREM excluded Wonner from its parliamentary bloc in May 2020 in response to her vote against then-French Prime Minister Édouard Philippe’s plan to take France out of lockdown.

Wonner quit the party shortly afterwards and joined Écologie Démocratie Solidarité, a small, short-lived breakaway faction of left-wing former Macronistes; she left this group in September 2020 due to disagreements over her views on the pandemic.

Protests ‘do not win presidency’

Wonner then took her criticism of the Macron government’s Covid policies to obscure corners of the internet, such as France Soir — a renowned early post-war broadsheet, which was shut down in 2012 before re-emerging as a conspiracy website two years ago. who promulgated canards like the QAnon fantasy — and videos from Silvano Trotta, an online conspiracy theorist infamous for claiming that “masks make people sick” and that Covid-19 is a “plandémie” orchestrated by Bill Gates.

As experts warned in August 2020 that a resurgence of coronavirus would cause another spike in deaths in much of Europe in the coming months (a fair warning), Wonner said: “When will this virtual second wave come? Stop the fear.” Covid-19 is simply a “massive flu”, she declared at the end of last year.

Wonner was also featured in the French pseudo-documentary Hold-Up, released in November 2020. The online film propagated a plethora of debunked claims and received more than 2.5 million views – showing that disinformation about coronavirus has a large audience in France – with several famous faces including iconic actress Sophie Marceau shares the video.

Since early 2021, Wonner has made vaccines the focus of her rage after they began to provide a way out of the Covid nightmare — making false claims that shots “protect no one” and that RNA vaccines like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s like “some kind of genetically modified junk”.

Hence, Wonner characterizes the health pass as “the shameful pass”. Experts say such false stories fuel opposition to the health pass more than the traditional libertarian concerns of some mainstream politicians.

Amid repeated mass protests against the health pass, Wonner wants to create an “apolitical citizen movement” centered on her views. But there’s reason to doubt it would gain enough traction in France’s already overcrowded political landscape just around the corner: polls show that – contrary to the image the mass protests paint – a majority of French people favor is off the health card and that support for demonstrations against it is a minority concern, pales in comparison to public sympathy for the yellow vests in 2018.

In light of this, analysts say numbers like Wonner seem like good foils to Macron as he seeks a second term in the Élysée Palace: “You don’t win the presidency by [hundreds of thousands of demonstrators] spread across France,” Andrew Smith, a professor of French politics at the University of Chichester, told FRANCE 24. “You win through sensible, evidence-based policies to end the pandemic and restart the economy.”