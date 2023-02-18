Mateusz Morawiecki: ‘With out america, there can be no free Ukraine’

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki met with France 24’s Marc Perelman to speak concerning the conflict in Ukraine and US President Joe Biden’s upcoming go to to Poland to mark one 12 months because the Russian invasion.

The Prime Minister stated that Poland helps the supply of as many weapons as attainable to Ukraine – together with fight plane – to allow its military to recapture the territories occupied by Russia as quickly as attainable.

Morawiecki stated full navy help for Ukraine may make 2023 a “transformational second” in European historical past. I consider that 2023, by our dedication, would be the finish of the conflict in Ukraine. And I consider that Ukraine will win that conflict.

US President Joe Biden will go to Poland on Monday forward of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Morawiecki stated the go to can be “symbolic” and expressed his gratitude for the help america has given to Ukraine. He added that the 2 leaders deliberate to debate growing provides of ammunition and different weapons to Ukrainian forces.