Matt Damon, Camille Cottin light up the red carpet at Cannes

The Covid-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped the world’s biggest stars from heading to Cannes, which will host the 74th edition of the world-famous film festival. A health pass is required for entry and many of the glitzy after-parties have been postponed. But as Cannes wakes up again, the famous red carpet is still full of stars.

The Cannes Film Festival rolled out the red carpet for its third day with the premieres of ‘Lingui’, by Chadian filmmaker Mahamat Saleh Haroun, and the American film ‘Stillwater’, which was screened outside the official competition.

Hollywood star Matt Damon and French actress Camille Cottin walked the red carpet, which was re-lined with tuxedo photographers and surrounded by eager onlookers.

