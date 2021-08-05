Mattel makes Barbie doll of scientist who designed Oxford coronavirus vaccine

British developer of the coronavirus vaccine Sarah Gilbert has many scientific awards to her name, but now shares an honor with Beyonce, Marilyn Monroe and Eleanor Roosevelt: a Barbie doll in her likeness.

Gilbert, a 59-year-old professor at the University of Oxford and co-developer of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, is one of six women in the fight against COVID-19 who have had new Barbies modeled.

Toy maker Mattel Inc recognizes them with a line of Barbie “role model” dolls.

Gilberts Barbie shares her long auburn hair and oversized black glasses, and she wears a decent navy blue pantsuit and white blouse.

“It’s a very strange concept to have a Barbie doll made in my likeness,” Gilbert said in an interview for Mattel.

“I hope it will be part of making it more normal for girls to think about careers in science.”

Among the honorees are nurse Amy O’Sullivan, who treated the first COVID-19 patient at Wycoff Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, and Audrey Cruz, a primary care physician in Las Vegas who fought discrimination, Mattel said.

Other dolls include Chika Stacy Oriuwa, a Canadian psychiatry resident at the University of Toronto who has fought systemic racism in healthcare, and Brazilian biomedical researcher Jaqueline Goes de Jesus, who led the sequencing of the genome of a COVID -19 variant in Brazil, the company said. .

Finally, a doll honors Kirby White, an Australian doctor who pioneered a surgical gown that can be washed and reused by frontline workers during the pandemic.

Gilbert chose the nonprofit organization WISE (Women in Science & Engineering), which is committed to inspiring girls to consider careers in STEM, to receive a financial donation from the toymaker.

(REUTERS)