Mauritania’s former president faces corruption expenses in a historic trial

The trial of former Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz opened on Wednesday with a dramatic picture of the previous president in a cage-like field to reply to accusations that he had gathered unlawful private wealth throughout his 11 years in energy.

An AFP reporter noticed Aziz, the 66-year-old former basic, in courtroom within the capital, Nouakchott, together with 9 different defendants, together with former prime ministers, ministers and businessmen.

They face expenses that embrace abuse of workplace, affect peddling, cash laundering and illegal enrichment.

The proceedings started with the defendants as Aziz — who was wearing a conventional boubou, a surgical masks that hid a part of his skinny moustache — raised his hand and raised his hand.

Tons of of police stood exterior whereas a couple of hundred legal professionals crowded the courtroom, the place cameras and cellphones have been banned.

Outdoors, dozens of individuals gathered earlier than the trial, some in help of Aziz, others holding indicators calling for him to return the allegedly stolen cash.

Prosecutions of former heads of state are uncommon on the earth, however in Africa particularly.

“It’s the first within the historical past of Mauritania, and maybe within the Arab world, {that a} former president explains his wealth,” Ibrahim Abete, one of many legal professionals representing the state, informed AFP.

Denial Aziz, the son of a service provider who got here to energy in a cold coup, stepped down in 2019 after two stints by which he defused the jihadist insurgency that engulfed different international locations within the Sahel.

He was succeeded by his former right-hand man, Mohamed Ould El-Ghazouani, within the first peaceable switch of energy between elected leaders within the historical past of a rustic marked by army coups and unrest.

However inside months of the supply, allegations of economic misconduct surfaced.

Aziz is suspected of stealing cash from authorities contracts or promoting actual property, amassing a fortune equal to greater than $72 million.

“All of the folks within the fund have used the title of the state and the perform of the state (to counterpoint themselves) – particularly Mr. Aziz,” Ibeti stated.

The previous president denied the allegations however refused to reply investigators’ questions concerning the sources of his wealth.

He describes himself as a sufferer of score-settling and says he enjoys immunity from prosecution beneath the structure.

Talib Khair Walad Mouloud stated earlier than the trial, “He fully rejects the accusations in opposition to him.”

“Many individuals have causes to hate him, together with the Muslim Brotherhood, whom he expelled from the nation,” he stated, referring to the Islamist motion of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Al-Ghazwani, additionally a former basic, performed a key position in Aziz’s profitable anti-jihadist technique, and in late December 2019 referred to as his former boss “my brother, my buddy.”

The next yr, nevertheless, Aziz’s fortunes started to falter—though Ghazouani denied any involvement within the affair.

A parliamentary investigation was opened into monetary transactions beneath his presidency, delving into oil revenues, gross sales of state property, the closure of a public firm liable for meals provides, and the actions of a Chinese language fishing firm.

The previous president’s trial is unprecedented in Mauritania, the vastly conservative desert nation that gained independence from France in 1960.

The Mauritanians interviewed by AFP stated they hoped the trial would set a brand new customary within the nation’s combat in opposition to graft.

Mauritania ranks 140 out of 180 within the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index by Transparency Worldwide.

Teraziz’s daughter, Asma, informed AFP that the previous president was “drained.” A heart specialist referred to as her on Tuesday night time as a result of her father had fallen after being detained.

Considered one of his different legal professionals, Antoine Fay, expressed concern about his consumer’s “arbitrary” detention and the circumstances, which he stated indicated Aziz wouldn’t be given a good trial.

“The case was constructed on an act that appears like a political evaluate,” he informed AFP.

He had supposed to request an adjournment of the trial and was making ready to refer the case to United Nations our bodies if the request was refused.

Not one of the events interviewed might say how lengthy the trial would take.

