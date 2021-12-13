Mbappé double gives Paris Saint Germain 2-0 win over Monaco

Kylian Mbappé reached a century of goals in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain with a double in Sunday’s 2-0 win over his former club Monaco at Parc des Princes.

Mbappé opened the scoring with an early penalty and then grabbed a second just before halftime after Lionel Messi set him up for his 100th goal in France’s top flight since moving to PSG in 2017.

The French forward, who also scored 16 league goals for Monaco early in his career, won’t turn 23 until the end of this month.

The victory allowed PSG to extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to 13 points from Marseille, who won 2-0 in Strasbourg on Sunday and are one game short.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team finally achieved victory in a moderate environment in the Parc des Princes, with one end of the stadium closed as punishment after the club’s ultras fired flares en masse during a recent game.

“It was a professional performance and we deserved to win. Kylian was extraordinary once again,” Pochettino, who has come under fire for his team’s performances this season, told Amazon Prime broadcaster.

“We are very satisfied with our results, but we can improve our performance,” he later admitted.

Monaco had lost just twice in their previous 12 visits to Paris in Ligue 1 and were the best team in the first half, but Mbappé’s second goal right at half-time was a hammer blow from which they did not recover.

Niko Kovac’s team is eighth, five points out of the top three, with just one more round of games to come before France’s short winter break.

Sofiane Diop hit the post for the whole of the principality in two minutes, but they soon found themselves behind.

Ángel Di María fell in the area and the referee saw a foul by Djibril Sidibe after a review of the images. Mbappé stepped forward to convert the penalty.

Messi denied

Guillermo Maripán then missed a great opportunity to draw Monaco before PSG scored their second goal.

Youssouf Fofana gave up possession to Messi in midfield and lunged forward before setting in to Mbappé, who took a bunt and threw a shot into the far corner for his ninth Ligue 1 goal this season.

Messi approached anguishly after the break with a cross shot to the goalkeeper that brushed the far post.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has five goals in five Champions League matches with PSG, but only one in 10 Ligue 1 matches. This match confirmed that Mbappé is PSG’s main man, more than PSG’s. Argentinian.

Marseille climbed back up to second place when their victory in Strasbourg put them ahead of Rennes, who lost at home to Nice.

Young Senegalese striker Bamba Dieng put Marseille ahead in Alsace with an acrobatic volley shot shortly after the hour. Duje Caleta-Car headed into a Dimitri Payet corner at the end to seal the points.

Kasper Dolberg scored a goal and set up another for Nice to beat Rennes 2-1 in a clash between two clubs with Champions League ambitions.

Nice started the campaign strong before stumbling in recent weeks, but took the lead in Brittany when Dolberg converted a 19th-minute penalty awarded for a foul on Dante.

Danish forward Dolberg then pulled in Youcef Atal to score the second in the 51st minute.

Benjamin Bourigeaud pulled one back for Rennes, but Nice stayed close to Rennes’ one point in the table.

Reigning champions Lille, new to qualification for the Champions League round of 16, drew 0-0 at home against Lyon, a result that leaves both clubs in the middle of the table.

Last week, Lyon had a point deducted as punishment for problems that led to the abandonment of the November game against Marseille after Payet was hit on the head by a bottle.

(AFP)