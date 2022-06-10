WORLD NEWS

Mbappe finds late equalizer in Vienna as France go three video games with no win

Kylian Mbappe scored a late equalizer to assist defending champions France salvage a 1-1 away draw with Austria as they stored alive their slim hopes of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals on Friday.

Mbappe, who took half instead within the first half, hit the online with a shot within the high nook seven minutes earlier than the top of the match to cancel Andreas Weimann’s opener within the first half.

The world champions are on the backside of Group A with two factors from three matches, 4 factors behind leaders Denmark, who misplaced 1-0 at residence to Croatia.

Austria, second, and Croatia, third, have 4 factors every.

