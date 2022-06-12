Meet Ivanka, the girl who turned Bucha’s bullet holes into stunning issues

Town of Bucha, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, made world headlines in April when Russian troops left the city that they had occupied for greater than a month. Ukrainian authorities have returned to search out scenes of horror – corpses within the streets, burnt buildings, and what they are saying is proof of torture and battle crimes. However there’s a girl who’s making an attempt to assist the residents of Bucha neglect this trauma, by drawing over bullet holes that remind of the bloodbath.

Ivanka Siolkovsky, a Ukrainian-Canadian volunteer, headed to Poland to assist refugees fleeing Ukraine instantly after the outbreak of battle. She makes her solution to Bucha the place she meets a person who impressed her to assist beautify folks’s houses as a way to deliver some pleasure again to the town.

On this week’s episode of The Observers, she informed us about her venture and the way it helped reveal the resilience of the Ukrainian folks.