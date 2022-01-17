Men’s tennis title underway when the Australian Open kicks off without Djokovic

The Australian Open finally started at Melbourne Park on Monday after a chaotic and controversial structure dominated by the visa saga that engulfed world setter Novak Djokovic.

Germany’s Tatjana Maria beat the first serve in this year’s opening Grand Slam at Rod Laver Arena against Greek Maria Sakkari, the fifth seeded, in the women’s singles.

Chief of Defense Naomi Osaka follows her on the center court with 20-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal ending the afternoon action on a cloudy and cool day, with crowds limited to 50 percent capacity due to the coronavirus.

World setter Djokovic was supposed to be the main act during the night session, but the unvaccinated Serb does not defend his title after a court rejected his attempt to stay in the country.

The 34-year-old flew from Australia on Sunday night, his dreams of becoming the first man to win 21 majors over, at least for now, and give Nadal the chance to instead be the first to reach the milestone.

With Djokovic missing, third-seeded Alexander Zverev was instead raised to Rod Laver Arena to end today’s action with his clash against German Daniel Altmaier.

World setter Ashleigh Barty’s deal with qualifier Lesia Tsurenko begins the evening session.

Fifth seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine started the proceedings at the nearby main course Margaret Court Arena against Fiona Ferro from France.

With nine-time Australian Open champion Djokovic missing, the men’s tournament is wide open with Nadal, Zverev, US Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Greek world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas all in contention.

But there is no Roger Federer this year, with the Swiss major battle injury.

Barty is the firm favorite on the women’s side to win her home slam for the first time, but will be under intense pressure from an expectant audience.

Osaka, seeded just 13 after a long dismissal to deal with mental health problems, will have to overthrow the Australian if she is to make it a hat trick of titles in Melbourne.

Serena Williams is not in Melbourne due to fitness issues.

(AFP)