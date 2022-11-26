Messi leads Argentina to a 2-0 victory over Mexico within the World Cup

Lionel Messi scored one other essential purpose for Argentina in a 2-0 win over Mexico on Saturday that sparked the workforce’s probabilities on the World Cup.

Messi took a contact from Angel Di Maria’s cross throughout the face of the realm and drove a low shot from 25 meters (yards) into the underside nook within the sixty fourth minute.

He ran in direction of the Argentina followers together with his arms outstretched earlier than being attacked by cheering teammates. He appeared emotional as he grabbed his shirt and shook it, then blew a kiss to the gang earlier than shifting his arms round.

Substitute Enzo Fernandez added the second purpose within the 87th minute.

Argentina got here again from their surprising 2-1 defeat in opposition to Saudi Arabia of their opening match. They’re second in Group C forward of their last recreation in opposition to Poland on Wednesday and will must win it to progress.

The 35-year-old Messi will probably play within the final World Cup, the one main title lacking from his assortment.

It was Messi’s eighth World Cup purpose – the identical quantity scored within the match by rival Cristiano Ronaldo and likewise Diego Maradona, the Argentina nice he’s typically in comparison with.

For some, Messi must win the World Cup to hitch the ranks of Pele and Maradona as the best soccer gamers of all time. Due to this win, that might nonetheless occur.

Till his purpose, Messi had a irritating recreation, discovering himself with two defenders each time he obtained the ball.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made 5 adjustments from the Saudi recreation in an try to inject extra power into the workforce, however they made little distinction to start with.

The momentum of the match modified utterly after Messi’s purpose, his 93rd in worldwide objectives and his second within the match, after a penalty kick in opposition to Saudi Arabia.

