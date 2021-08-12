Messi meets his new PSG teammates in the first training session in Paris

After an enthusiastic reception from PSG fans the day before, Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi was able to meet some of his new teammates for the first time at the Paris Saint-Germain Camp des Loges training facilities on Thursday.

Much has been made of Messi joining a team that includes Brazilian Neymar and French forward Kylian Mbappé in what will be a fearsome offensive line for PSG as they seek to win their first Champions League since 1993.

World Cup winner Mbappé was one of the first to extend his welcome to Messi after his official arrival, and the 22-year-old posted his best wishes for the newcomer on social media.

“Welcome to Paris, Leo,” Mbappé wrote, along with photos of the couple hugging.

Mbappé has been linked to a signing by Real Madrid when he only has one year left on his contract with PSG.

The 34-year-old Messi has been in downtime since winning the Copa América with Argentina in July, and started his first PSG session with some simple physical exercises.

“I’ve been out of action for about [a] month and I need to prepare physically. I hope to be ready as soon as possible because I can’t wait to play, “Messi said at his inauguration at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

But he’s unlikely to make his debut for PSG this weekend when Mauricio Pochettino’s side play Strasbourg in Ligue 1.

“I can’t tell you when my first game will be, but I can tell you I’m dying to get started,” he said. “I want it to be soon”.

Messi only arrived in the French capital on Tuesday before signing a two-year contract with an option for a third season.

The club also revealed on Thursday that it had paid Messi a signing bonus in PSG’s own virtual currency, $ PSG Fan Tokens, which originally sold for € 2 each and currently trade at more than € 30 each.

“The coins are there to create a link between the fans and the club, and it is the first time that we have used them in this way,” PSG said in a statement.

Confirming an earlier Reuters report, PSG said the tokens were included in Messi’s “welcome package,” which media reports have estimated at 25-30 million euros ($ 29-35 million). The club did not disclose the proportion of tokens in the payment package, but said the amount was “significant.”

Fan tokens are a type of cryptocurrency that allows holders to vote on mostly minor decisions related to their clubs. Among the clubs to launch tokens this year are English Premier League champions Manchester City and AC Milan of Italy. Messi’s former club Barcelona launched one last year.

PSG quickly emerged as favorites to sign Messi following the shock of his departure from Barcelona last week and he arrives with his sights set on a fifth Champions League, with the most recent of his four victories with his former club coming in 2015.

Messi will wear the number 30 shirt at PSG, and fans are already lining up in front of the different club stores in the capital to buy the shirt that sports his name and number on the back.

( Jowharwith AFP, REUTERS)