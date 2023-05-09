“Messi’s Move to Saudi Arabia Sparks Rumours of a Done Deal With PSG”

Considered as one of the best football players in the world, Lionel Messi is reportedly leaving Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for an unknown Saudi Arabian team. According to an anonymous source close to the negotiations, the move is a “done deal”, marking the end of an era for the Argentine legend in the top tier of football as he joins a desert kingdom that is investing its oil wealth in sport. The source confirmed that Messi will sign a massive deal with the club but did not disclose its name. PSG has not yet commented on the reports. Reports suggest that Saudi Arabia is keen to open up to the world and welcome tourists as it diversifies its economy using its vast oil resources. The country has thrown hundreds of millions of dollars at sports deals in recent years, including the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. He joined Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr in a massive deal in January, becoming the world’s highest-paid athlete, according to Forbes. Both Messi and Ronaldo’s deals are being funded by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, according to the source. Despite several reports linking Messi with Al Hilal, one of the top Saudi teams, club sources revealed no direct contact had been made.