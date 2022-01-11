Mexican president says he has Covid-19 for the second time, symptoms “mild”

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Monday that he had Covid-19 for the second time and that he was experiencing mild symptoms as the hard-hit country battles another wave of infections.

“I inform you that I am infected with Covid-19 and although the symptoms are mild, I will remain isolated and will only do office work and communicate practically until I get through it,” he tweeted.

Lopez Obrador said Interior Minister Adan Augusto Lopez would replace him at his regular morning press conference and other public events as he recovers.

Hours earlier, the 68-year-old president had appeared in front of journalists without a face mask and spoke in a hoarse voice, leading to accusations from his critics of irresponsible behavior.

He said he planned to test for Covid-19 but thought he had the flu.

Some social media users wished Lopez Obrador a speedy recovery, while others criticized him for being ruthless.

“If he becomes seriously ill, he will have the best doctors at his service,” political analyst Viri Rios said in a Twitter post shared hundreds of times. “However, many journalists in the audience do not even have (health) insurance.”

Lopez Obrador overcame a first attack by Covid-19 in early 2021.

He received the AstraZeneca vaccine including a booster on December 7.

Like many countries, Mexico is in the grip of a new wave of coronavirus infections following the emergence of the highly contagious Omicron variant and traditional family gatherings at the end of the year.

On Friday, Mexico’s official death toll for Covid-19 – the fifth highest in the world – exceeded 300,000, although daily deaths are still much lower than in previous waves.

The country of 129 million people has reported a total of more than 4.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The actual figure is believed to be much higher due to the low test level.

One of the world’s most popular tourist destinations, Mexico has kept its borders open during the pandemic and does not require tests or vaccination cards from arriving travelers.

(AFP)