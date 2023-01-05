Mexican safety forces arrest the son of the infamous drug supplier “El Chapo”

Mexican safety forces on Thursday arrested the son of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, scoring a landmark victory within the battle towards highly effective cartels days earlier than US President Joe Biden’s go to.

Ovidio Guzmán, who was arrested within the northwestern metropolis of Culiacán, is accused of main a faction of his father’s infamous Sinaloa cartel, Protection Minister Luis Crescencio Sandoval advised reporters.

The 32-year-old, nicknamed “El Raton” (The Mouse), has allegedly helped run his father’s drug-trafficking operations since El Chapauas was extradited to the US in 2017.

America has supplied a reward of as much as $5 million for info resulting in the arrest of Ovidio Guzmán, accusing him of being a key participant within the Sinaloa Cartel.

His arrest – which led to shootings and vehicles being set on hearth in Culiacán – comes as Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorbris prepares to welcome Biden subsequent week to a summit of North American leaders the place safety is anticipated to be excessive on the agenda.

El Chapo is serving a life sentence in the US for smuggling lots of of tons of medication into the US over a interval of 25 years.

Nonetheless, his cartel stays one of the vital highly effective in Mexico.

Ovidio Guzmán and considered one of his brothers are charged with overseeing practically a dozen methamphetamine labs in Sinaloa in addition to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and marijuana, in line with the US State Division.

He additionally allegedly ordered the killings of informants, a drug trafficker and a Mexican singer who refused to sing at his wedding ceremony, she stated.

Ovidio Guzmán had been arrested as soon as earlier than for a quick interval in 2019, however was launched by safety forces after his cartel launched an all-out struggle in response.

A number of folks have been killed on that event in Culiacán, capital of the state of Sinaloa, when militants launched a large assault with machine weapons, leaving streets affected by flaming autos.

His launch drew sharp criticism from López Obrador, who stated the choice was made to guard civilian lives.

The Sinaloa state authorities urged folks to remain residence Thursday after the newest arrest.

López Obrador has struggled to curb the brutal violence that has ravaged Mexico since taking workplace in 2018.

He advocated a “hugs not bullets” technique to deal with violent crime at its root by preventing poverty and inequality with social programmes, not with the navy.

The left-populist known as on the US to spend money on regional financial growth as an alternative of sending helicopters and different weapons to confront drug traffickers.

Mexico has recorded greater than 340,000 murders because the authorities controversially deployed the military to combat drug cartels in 2006, most of them blamed on felony gangs.

On Sunday, cartel gunmen attacked a jail within the border metropolis of Ciudad Juarez, killing practically 20 folks and permitting 25 inmates to flee.

The following day, seven folks have been killed throughout a police operation to get better prisoners.

Among the many fugitives was Ernesto Alfredo Pinon, referred to as “El Nito”, a gang chief allied with the Juarez drug cartel.

Authorities stated Benon, who was sentenced to greater than 200 years in jail in 2010 for kidnapping and homicide, was killed Thursday in a shootout with safety forces.

(AFP)