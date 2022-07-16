Mexico arrests drug supplier wished for homicide by US authorities

Mexico on Friday arrested a infamous drug lord on the FBI’s listing of 10 most wished fugitives for the homicide of a US spy, straining diplomatic relations between the 2 international locations.

The US accuses Rafael Caro Quintero, 69, of ordering the kidnapping, torture, and homicide of DEA particular agent Enrique “Keke” Camarena in 1985.

The navy stated in an announcement that Mexican marines had detained him within the city of Choix within the northwestern state of Sinaloa “for the aim of his extradition.”

Caro Quintero had already been arrested in 1985, tried in Mexico and sentenced to 40 years in jail for the homicide of Camarena.

However in 2013, a Mexican court docket ordered his launch primarily based on a authorized criticism after he served 28 years, a transfer that angered US authorities.

By the point Mexico’s Supreme Court docket overturned the choice, Caro Quintero was already gone.

The case pushed US-Mexico relations into disaster, and it took drug enforcement companies on each side of the border many years to rebuild belief.

Caro Quintero, nicknamed “Rafa,” has a $20 million bounty on his head that the FBI describes as “extraordinarily harmful.”

He’s accused of collaborating within the institution of the defunct Guadalajara drug cartel and at the moment working an arm of the infamous Sinaloa Cartel, in accordance with US authorities.

The US Division of Justice expressed gratitude Friday to Mexican authorities for the arrest of Caro Quintero, confirming US plans to hunt his extradition.

“There is no such thing as a hiding place for anybody who has kidnapped, tortured and murdered US regulation enforcement,” Lawyer Normal Merrick Garland stated in an announcement.

Denial of guilt In 2016, in an interview printed by the information journal Proceso, Caro Quintero denied the homicide of Camarena, whose story was filmed within the Netflix present “Narcos: Mexico”.

“I did not kidnap, I did not torture, I did not kill him,” Caro Quintero stated, including that he wished to “stay in peace” and work as a rancher.

“I apologize to the Mexican group for the errors I’ve made, to the Camarena household, the DEA, and the US authorities. I apologize,” he added.

Camarena’s homicide was seen as retaliation for the investigations by a DEA agent that led to the seizure of a large marijuana area in Chihuahua.

A Mexican court docket dominated final yr that Caro Quintero could possibly be extradited to the USA if he was arrested, rejecting an enchantment by his attorneys who stated he had already been tried in his residence nation.

The Guadalajara Drug Cartel, which was highly effective within the Nineteen Eighties, is taken into account the ancestor of contemporary Mexican drug cartels.

She was one of many first to determine contacts with Colombian drug lords to move cocaine from the South American nation to the USA.

The opposite founders of the cartel, Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo and Ernesto Fonseca Carrillo, had been additionally sentenced to lengthy jail phrases in Mexico for the homicide of Camarena.

The disappearance of the group led to the emergence of the Sinaloa drug cartel led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

In 2017, Mexico extradited Guzmán to the USA the place he’s serving a life sentence.

A wave of cartel-related violence has left greater than 340,000 individuals lifeless in Mexico for the reason that authorities deployed the navy to the warfare on medication in 2006.

