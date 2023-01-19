Mexico’s president says his authorities will take into account El Chapo’s request

Mexico’s president stated Wednesday that his authorities will take into account a petition by imprisoned drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman to return him to Mexico, more likely to serve his sentence.

Guzman, 64, was sentenced to life behind bars in the USA for a drug conspiracy that unfold homicide and mayhem for greater than 20 years.

Jose Refugio Rodriguez, the Mexican legal professional who claims to be representing him, stated Guzmán has lived in poor situations in jail since his conviction in 2019. Rodriguez informed native media that Guzmán didn’t have enough entry to daylight, visits, good meals or medical care.

The Mexican Embassy in Washington stated on its Twitter account that it had acquired an electronic mail from Rodriguez concerning the situation and had handed it over to Mexico’s Ministry of International Relations.

We’ll assessment it,” stated President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, including, “You at all times should hold the door open in terms of human rights.”

The USA and Mexico have a jail switch settlement that enables inmates convicted in a single nation to serve their sentences of their dwelling nation underneath sure situations. However given Guzmán’s crimes, his sentence, and the dangers he allegedly nonetheless poses, many doubt the settlement will apply in his case.

(AP)