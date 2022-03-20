Michelin Guide to Unveil the 2022 Edition that celebrates “Resilience” in the face of Covid

The 2022 edition of the Michelin Guide will be launched on Tuesday, as organizers pledge to celebrate the diversity of French cooking and the resilience of the industry after two challenging years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual ratings are eagerly awaited by chefs and gourmets, and this year the famous Red Book was unveiled in Cognac in southwest France, the first time in its 122-year history that the party has been held outside Paris.

“The 2022 edition is a very impressive vintage that reflects the diversity of cuisines that can be found in France,” the guide’s director, Gwendal Poulenic, told AFP.

“But it will also make way for a new generation of chefs who have taken the risk of embarking on this journey despite the challenging context,” he said.

“Despite the crisis, the profession has shown great resilience. It was an opportunity for professionals to reinvent themselves, to move forward, and that’s what we want to support.”

Last year’s gala, in the midst of a months-long shutdown due to the pandemic, was a minor affair with only one chef – Alexander Matsya – promoted to three stars, the highest honour.

While Poullennec said the judges’ standards have remained the same, there has been a growing focus on minimally-sourced, sustainable restaurants that have come to dominate the dining scene.

Suicides and lawsuits Controversy has long raged over the evidence and the pressure it puts on chefs.

A few French restaurateurs have relinquished Michelin status due to the pressure of being judged by its inspectors, including Joël Robuchon (1996), Alain Senderens (2005), Olivier Roellinger (2008) and Sébastien Bras (2017).

Chef Bernard Loiseau’s 2003 suicide has been linked, among other reasons, to insinuations that his restaurant is about to lose its three stars.

Superstar Swiss chef Benoit Violier committed suicide in 2016, the day before the Michelin Guide was released, even though his restaurant maintained a three-star rating.

In 2020, Michelin shocked foodies by downgrading the Auberge du Pont de Collonges – the world’s oldest three-star restaurant – after the death of legendary chef Paul Bocuse.

A year earlier, Marc Ferrat became the first to sue the guide, having lost the third star to his alpine restaurant La Maison des Bois just a year after it was awarded.

He lost the case and said he never wanted to see a Michelin inspector again in his restaurants.

But Poulenc said the cuts are vital if the guidebook “remains relevant to customers”.

In general, however, the French food scene is back in good shape. After a long period during which French restaurants were accused of being outdated and lazy, the past 15 years have seen an influx of young chefs becoming more open to global influences and new styles, said Lindsey Tramotta, a Paris-based food writer.

She added that the Michelin guide sometimes struggled to keep up.

“When you have something structured like Michelin, it’s very difficult to integrate all the things that happen in the food scene — high quality stuff, but maybe not formal,” she said, adding that female chefs remained poorly represented.

“But Michelin is still very important to chefs and owners. If it motivates kitchen staff and their team, and brings in more diners and curiosity, it has value.”

The Red Guide was created in 1900 by tire manufacturers André and Édouard Michelin to aid travel for motorists and included maps, directions on how to change tires, and listings for mechanics and hotels along the way. From 35,000 copies this success was followed by guides for Belgium, Germany, Portugal and Spain.

Michelin began listing restaurant menus in 1920, when it also began charging for publication. The company also began sending out secret inspectors and, beginning in the early 1930s, offered famous star ratings.

Michelin says it issues its stars based on the quality of the ingredients used; mastering culinary techniques and flavoring; Chef character in his kitchen. money value; and consistency between visits.

1 star for “high quality cooking, worth the stop”; Two stars are reserved for “Excellent cooking, worth the detour” and the coveted three stars are reserved only for “Exceptional cuisine, worth a special trip”.

Of the approximately 20,000 international restaurants listed, only about 130 received the highest level of distinction.

Global Reach: The Handbook has editions throughout Europe, Asia, and North and South America. In 2005, the Michelin Guide branched out from Europe with New York directives followed by releases for San Francisco, Las Vegas and Los Angeles in 2007.

It moved to Asia with the Tokyo edition in 2008 when 90,000 copies in both English and Japanese flew off shelves within 48 hours.

Michelin published its first Shanghai guide in 2016 and today there are versions for many Asian cities.

Long criticized as biased towards formal dining, Guide in 2016 awarded a star to a Singapore street food outlet known for its braised chicken dish.

A popular sushi restaurant in Tokyo, where former US President Barack Obama is said to have enjoyed the best sushi of his life, was shot down in 2019 after it stopped accepting reservations from the general public.

Michelin announced in March that it was suspending operations in Russia due to the war in Ukraine, just months after launching its first catalog in Moscow.

(France 24 with AFP)