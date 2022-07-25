Militants assault primary navy base in Mali

The Malian military repels a terrorist assault on its largest navy base within the outskirts of Bamako. Seven attackers have been killed and eight have been arrested within the assault.

In the meantime, USAID has pledged $255 million to assist Kenya cope with the implications of a extreme drought. Greater than 4 million persons are at the moment going through extreme meals shortages within the nation.

As Tunisia prepares for an important referendum subsequent week, our crew in Tunisia takes a take a look at the position of the media and civil society within the 12 months since President Kais Saied seized energy.