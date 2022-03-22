Militants kill more than 10 villagers in northwest Nigeria

On Sunday, police in northwest Nigeria said armed gangs of cattle thieves killed 16 people in an attack on a remote village, the latest militant raid in the area.

Northwest and central Nigeria is the center of criminal gangs of cattle thieves, kidnappers for ransom who raid villages, killing and kidnapping residents after looting and burning homes.

Criminals known as bandits who are setting up camps in a vast forest, nested in the states of Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna and Niger, have intensified mass kidnappings of students in schools for ransom.

Dozens of bandits on motorbikes stormed the village of Janar Kiawa in Bokoyom district and killed 16 people, according to Muhammad Shehu, a spokesman for the Zamfara State Police.

“The terrorists killed 16 people in the attack and fled before the police were deployed,” Shehu said on Monday.

“The police and army are in the area to thwart further attacks and pursue bandits.”

A statement from the Zamfara state governor’s office confirmed the attack, saying “it was reported that many lives were lost and many more were injured”, without elaborating.

Local media, however, put the death toll at up to 37, including the village chief, with dozens kidnapped from the village repeatedly targeted by gangs.

Gangs officially declared terrorists continue to attack villages and kidnap travelers at fake highway checkpoints despite the deployment of troops and a government amnesty.

Zamfara State Information Commissioner Ibrahim Dosara said bandit attacks in the state have displaced more than 700,000 people, prompting the state government to open eight camps to house them.

