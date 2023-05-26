Military personnel charged by France for 27 migrant deaths in tragedy of English Channel in 2021

French magistrates have filed preliminary charges against five French maritime rescue personnel for their alleged failure to assist individuals in danger, following an investigation into the deadly sinking of a flimsy migrant craft in the English Channel in 2021 that claimed the lives of 27 people. The individuals charged, who are all military personnel, serve at a French maritime surveillance and rescue center for the English Channel. The center’s objectives involve the coordination of search and rescue operations. While the five individuals have been charged as part of ongoing investigations, ten others have already been charged with manslaughter and assisting illegal entry of migrants. The November 2021 sinking attracted concern regarding smuggling gangs that exploit migrants and caused increased tensions between France and Britain regarding how best to handle the problem. (AP)