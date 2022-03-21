Military sources said at least 12 soldiers were killed in the Burkina Faso attack

At least 12 soldiers were killed Sunday in eastern Burkina Faso by suspected jihadists, security sources told AFP, in the sixth such attack in the country in ten days.

A security source told AFP that “armed elements attacked a (military) unit on Sunday in the vicinity of Nateapani. The provisional toll is 12 soldiers.”

“This patrol and a security team were attacked by alleged jihadists,” another security source told AFP, adding that about 10 soldiers were killed.

They added that “several elements were neutralized by the enemy,” without elaborating on further details.

Natiaboani is a rural community about sixty kilometers south of Fada Ngorma, the largest city in the administrative region of the Eastern Province that has been regularly targeted since 2018 by armed groups.

Militants kidnapped about 15 young men during an attack on Friday in the nearby Negri district, according to the state’s media agency.

Burkina Faso has seen an uptick in violence after a period of relative calm after the military junta took power in January.

Disgruntled officers toppled President-elect Roch Marc Christian Kabore, who had been facing protests over his handling of the bloody jihadist insurgency.

In total, 23 civilians and 25 police or soldiers have been killed during the past 10 days.

Burkina Faso has been grappling with jihadist attacks since 2015, when militants linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State began launching cross-border raids from Mali.

The violence has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced at least 1.7 million, according to AFP statistics.

Last Thursday, a group of international charities said 160,000 people fled their homes in January alone.

(AFP)