Militias mobilize in Libyan capital amid election tensions

Armed groups were deployed in the suburbs of Libya’s capital on Tuesday, raising security fears ahead of an expected delay in the presidential elections as three key candidates rallied in the east of the country.

The vote was meant to culminate a UN-led peace process after a ceasefire between the eastern and western camps last year, but without a final list of candidates released just two days before the vote, few believe they will move on.

Political uncertainty has increased tensions on the ground across Libya, controlled by a series of armed groups in a decade of conflict following the 2011 revolt that toppled former dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

Images posted online early Tuesday showed a tank and vans mounted with machine guns in the Fornaj district, where some roads were blocked by gunmen.

Schools and the University of Tripoli closed as a precaution, but there were no shootings, residents told AFP.

It was the latest in a series of security incidents ahead of the scheduled elections that have been undermined by divisions over its legal framework and the nominations of several divisive figures.

One of the most controversial is eastern-based military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who has waged a year-long campaign since 2019, but ultimately failed, to seize Tripoli by force.

On Tuesday, he met with two other top presidential candidates from western Libya, former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha and former Deputy Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq, in Benghazi.

The content of their talks was not disclosed, but a Bashagha adviser told AFP that the purpose of the visit was to “break down obstacles … and show that it is possible to unite.”

Haftar is not the only divisive leader in the polls.

Seif al-Islam Gaddafi, Muammar’s son, is also on the run despite facing war crimes charges and an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court.

Abdulhamid Dbeibah, the head of a unity government installed by the UN-led process in March, is also on his feet despite vowing not to.

‘Risk of confrontations’

“Every faction in Libya has a problem with one of these three candidates,” said Claudia Gazzini, a Libya expert at the International Crisis Group.

“So they tried to prevent these candidates from running by legal means, but failing that there seems to have been an informal agreement between some factions not to let the elections advance.”

No party has officially announced that the elections will be delayed, but such a move is seen as a foregone conclusion, partly due to the difficulty of holding a free and fair vote given the fragile security situation.

On Tuesday afternoon, roads in Tripoli that had been closed were reopened and there were fewer gunmen on the streets, an AFP correspondent said.

The Tripoli-based Libyan unity government, which came to power in March with a mandate to lead the country to elections, did not immediately comment on the events.

Armed groups had also been deployed to the streets of Tripoli last week after the unity government removed Abdulbasit Marwan, a senior military official backed by several of Tripoli’s powerful armed groups.

The United Nations mission in Libya, UNSMIL, expressed concern about the armed deployments and warned that such mobilization “creates tensions and increases the risk of confrontations that could turn into conflicts.”

In a statement, he called for the resolution of any disagreement through dialogue, “particularly at this stage in which the country is going through a difficult and complex electoral process that must mark the beginning of a peaceful transition.”

The Libyan capital is under the control of a number of armed groups affiliated with the defense and interior ministries.

Libya has been relatively quiet since a historic ceasefire between the eastern and western camps in October last year, but despite high hopes for peace, the UN has struggled to overcome the country’s deep and complex divisions.

