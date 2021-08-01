Millions of Americans at risk of deportation if moratorium expires

A pandemic-related U.S. government ban on evictions expired at midnight on Saturday, putting millions of U.S. tenants at risk of being evicted from their homes.

The expiration was a blow to President Joe Biden, who made a last-ditch request to Congress on Thursday to extend the moratorium, citing the enraged Delta variant.

On Friday, the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned without reviewing tenant protections after a Republican congressman blocked a bid to extend it by unanimous consent until Oct. 18. Democratic leaders said they did not have enough support to put the proposal to a formal vote.

The US Senate held a rare Saturday session, but did not address the eviction ban. The White House had made it clear that it would not unilaterally extend protections, arguing that it does not have the legal authority to do so following a Supreme Court ruling in June.

According to a study by the Aspen Institute and the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project, more than 15 million people in 6.5 million U.S. households are currently in arrears with their rent payments, which collectively owe more than $20 billion to landlords.

Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said on Saturday that in “every state of this country, families are now sitting at the kitchen table trying to figure out how to survive a devastating, disruptive and needless eviction.”

Democratic Representative Cori Bush and others spent Friday night outside the Capitol building to draw attention to the issue.

She asked how parents can go to work and care for children if they are evicted. “We cannot put people on the streets in a deadly global pandemic,” Bush said Saturday.

Landlord groups opposed the moratorium, and some landlords are struggling to keep up with mortgage, tax and insurance payments on properties with no rental income.

An eviction moratorium has been largely in place since the end of March 2020 under various measures. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) ban came into effect in September 2020 to curb the spread of COVID-19 and prevent homelessness during the pandemic.

It has been extended several times, most recently through Saturday. CDC said in June it would not issue further extensions. A CDC spokeswoman confirmed the moratorium had expired but declined to comment further.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, explaining the need to extend the eviction ban, noted that of the $46.5 billion in rent reductions previously approved by Congress, “only $3 billion has been distributed to tenants.”

Late on Saturday, Pelosi said lawmakers were demanding that “the $46.5 billion provided by Congress be quickly distributed among tenants and landlords.”

Some Democratic lawmakers gathered outside the Capitol early Sunday to call for the ban to be reinstated.

Some states, such as California and New York, have chosen to extend eviction moratoriums beyond July 31. Federal agencies that fund rental properties on Friday urged owners of those properties to use utilities and avoid evicting tenants.

