Moldovan masses gather to support EU membership in the thousands.

Tens of thousands of Moldovans took to the streets on Sunday to demand European Union membership, and to express their country’s bid to join the bloc, which has been accelerated by the war in neighbouring Ukraine. Moldova, a former Soviet republic with a population of 2.6 million people, applied to join the EU last year and became a candidate country in June 2022, alongside Ukraine. More than 75,000 people participated in the demonstration in the centre of the capital, Chisinau, according to initial police estimates, and they waved EU flags and chanted pro-European slogans. In an interview earlier this week, President Maia Sandu said that Moldova is seeking EU membership as protection against any threat from Russia. She accused Russia of fomenting a coup to try and seize power in her tiny country. Ahead of the rally, the government ran information campaigns inviting people to attend and put on more public transport on Sunday to make it easier for them. EU membership could take a decade or more to attain, given the long list of requirements candidate countries must meet to be able to sit alongside the other nations in the European single market.