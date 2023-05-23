Montana’s Ban on TikTok Challenged by Lawsuit Filed by the App

TikTok Inc., a social media company, filed a lawsuit in federal court in Missoula, seeking to overturn Montana’s ban on the video sharing app. The company argues that the law violates free speech rights and is based on “unfounded speculation” that the Chinese government could access users’ data. The ban is the first of its kind in the United States. The move came after five content creators filed a similar lawsuit claiming the state of Montana has no power to take action on national security matters. Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill allowing the ban on TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, to take effect on Jan. 1. TikTok maintains that it has not shared U.S. user data with the Chinese government and has taken measures to protect the privacy and security of its users. The FBI and other U.S. agencies are concerned that the app could be used to allow the Chinese government to access information on U.S. citizens or push pro-Beijing misinformation. Montana’s new law prohibits downloads of TikTok in the state and imposes penalties of $10,000 per day for entities that offer access to the app. The penalties do not apply to users.