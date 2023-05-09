More Fatal Air Strikes Launched by Israel on Gaza Strip

Israeli aircraft launched airstrikes on Islamic Jihad targets in Gaza Strip early on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Israeli military. According to the group, three of its senior commanders were killed in the attacks. The Palestinian Health Ministry stated that several people were killed and injured in the airstrikes without providing further details. The Israeli military revealed that it had directed its aerial bombing at the residences of three senior commanders of the Iranian-backed Islamic Jihad group. Witnesses reported that the strikes targeted a residential building in Gaza City and a house in Rafah, with continued airstrikes targeting militant training sites. Islamic Jihad, a smaller group than the ruling Hamas movement, confirmed that the three senior commanders had been killed. Tensions between Israel and militants in Gaza Strip have been rising due to increasing violence in the occupied West Bank, where Israel has been conducting daily raids to detain Palestinians suspected of planning or carrying out attacks.

The Israeli military has advised residents of communities within 25 miles of Gaza to stay close to designated bomb shelters in anticipation of Palestinian rocket attacks in response to the airstrikes. Last week, Gaza militants fired rockets towards southern Israel, leading to airstrikes from the Israeli military following the death of a senior member of the Islamic Jihad in Israeli custody. The exchange of fire ended with a ceasefire mediated by Egypt, the United Nations, and Qatar. These airstrikes are similar to those in 2022, where Israel bombed places housing commanders of the Islamic Jihad group, leading to a three-day blitz that saw the group losing its two top commanders and other militants. Israel states that the raids in the West Bank are aimed at dismantling militant networks and thwarting future attacks, while the Palestinians view them as further entrenchment of Israel’s 56-year, open-ended occupation of lands they seek for a future independent state. Since the beginning of 2023, around 105 Palestinians, half of whom are militants or alleged attackers, have been killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, according to an Associated Press tally.