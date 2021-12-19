More than 100 killed in devastating typhoon hit the Philippines

The death toll from the strongest typhoon to hit the Philippines this year rose to 108, official records showed on Sunday, as efforts to deliver water and food to the devastated islands intensified.

The latest figure comes after Arthur Yap, governor of popular tourist destination Bohol, said the death toll on the devastated island had reached 72.

More than 300,000 people fled their beachfront homes and resorts when Typhoon Rai devastated the southern and central regions of the archipelago.

The storm cut off communications and power in many areas, ripped off roofs, damaged hospitals, knocked down concrete power poles and flooded villages.

Ten people were also killed in the Dinagat Islands, provincial information officer Jeffrey Crisostomo told AFP.

The death toll is likely to rise as disaster agencies assess the full extent of the destruction.

Rai crashed into the country on Thursday as a “super typhoon” with wind speeds of 195 kilometers (120 miles) per hour.

Thousands of military, police, coast guard and firefighters are being deployed to assist in search and rescue efforts in the worst affected areas.

Coast guard and naval vessels carrying food, water and medical supplies are being dispatched, while heavy machinery, such as backhoes and front loaders, are being dispatched to help clear roads blocked by power poles and downed trees.

“It is going to be a long and difficult road for people to rebuild and get their lives back on track,” said Alberto Bocanegra, director of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in the Philippines.

The organization requested 20 million Swiss francs ($ 21.6 million) to fund urgent relief and recovery efforts.

An aerial study of the damage in parts of Bohol, known for its beaches, rolling “chocolate hills” and small tarsier primates, showed that “our people have suffered a lot,” Yap said.

‘Reminiscent’ by Haiyan

There has also been widespread destruction on the islands of Siargao, Dinagat and Mindanao, which suffered the brunt of Rai when it crashed into the Philippines.

Aerial photographs shared by the military showed severe damage in the town of General Luna in Siargao, where many surfers and tourists had flocked before Christmas, with buildings stripped of roofs and debris on the ground.

The tourists were evacuated from the island on Sunday by plane and boat.

Dinagat Governor Arlene Bag-ao has said the damage to the island’s landscape was “reminiscent, if not worse,” than that caused by super typhoon Haiyan in 2013.

Haiyan, called Yolanda in the Philippines, was the deadliest cyclone on record in the country, leaving more than 7,300 people dead or missing.

“I watched as Typhoon Odette tore apart the provincial capital, piece by piece,” Dinagat PIO Crisostomo told radio station DZBB, using the local name Rai.

“Big tables as heavy as a man flew during the onslaught of the storm,” he said.

In the city of Surigao, in the far north of Mindanao, shattered glass from broken windows, roofs, power lines and other debris strewn across the streets.

Tricycle driver King Jamile, 57, braved flooded streets and “flying” corrugated iron roof sheets to get his family to safety at a school evacuation center.

“The wind was very strong,” he told AFP, adding that now that the storm had passed he was struggling to find water and food.

Rai’s wind speed dropped to 150 kilometers per hour as it swept across the country, dumping torrential rain, uprooting trees and destroying wooden structures.

It emerged over the South China Sea on Saturday and headed toward Vietnam.

Rai hit the Philippines at the end of the typhoon season; most cyclones typically develop between July and October.

Scientists have long warned that typhoons are getting more powerful and getting stronger faster as the world gets warmer due to human-caused climate change.

The Philippines, ranked among the world’s most vulnerable nations to the impacts of climate change, is affected by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, often damaging crops, homes and infrastructure in already impoverished areas.

( Jowharwith AFP)