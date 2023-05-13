More than 200 killed in Kenya cult, as over 600 remain missing

The death toll associated with a doomsday cult in Kenya has risen to 201 as 22 more bodies, mostly showing signs of starvation, were exhumed by the police, according to the coast regional commissioner.

The bodies are believed to be followers of Paul Mackenzie, a pastor based in coastal Kenya, who is alleged to have ordered congregants to starve to death in order to meet Jesus.

Over 600 individuals are still missing. Mackenzie remains in custody and is expected to face terrorism-related charges.

Mass graves containing hundreds of bodies have been uncovered on Mackenzie’s 800-acre property located in the coastal county of Kilifi.

Mackenzie insists that he closed his church in 2019 and moved to the forested area to farm.

Last week, over 100 bodies underwent autopsies which revealed that the victims died due to starvation, strangulation, suffocation and blunt force trauma.

Local media has reported cases of missing internal organs, citing investigators in the case.

Mackenzie, his wife and 16 others will appear in court at the end of the month.

The coast regional commissioner has said that 26 people have been arrested and 610 are reported missing by their families.

The number of survivors rescued from Mackenzie’s property is unclear, although some were too weak to walk when found.

In Kenya, cults are prevalent, and police across the country are investigating religious leaders whose teachings are believed to be misleading and violate human rights.

President William Ruto recently established a commission of inquiry to investigate how individuals were attracted to their deaths on the coast and to offer recommendations on institutions that failed to act.

Mackenzie has previously been charged with the deaths of children in his church, and residents raised suspicions when his followers relocated to the forested area.

(AP)