More than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees arrive daily at the Polish border towns

Up to 50,000 refugees arrive every day in the Polish town of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, with hundreds more arriving at other border crossing points. Warsaw has so far spent 1.6 billion euros managing the influx of people fleeing the Russian invasion.

Hundreds of refugees – mostly women, children and the elderly – arrive every day in Medica, another Polish border town. Upon their arrival they are faced with two options: to go to a warehouse converted into an emergency shelter, or continue to the neighboring town of Przemysl, where they can set off to other destinations.

“A lot of the refugees here have families and friends in other parts of Poland and other parts of Europe. They know when they want to go,” Kamil Krukiewicz, the city’s press official, told FRANCE 24.

To the north of another border crossing, the International Organization for Migration registers every refugee.

Poland has so far spent 1.6 billion euros managing the refugee emergency, and according to France 24’s Emmanuel Chase report, questions remain about how humanitarian efforts will continue in the coming weeks and months.

