More than 80 countries commit to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030

Dozens of countries on Tuesday joined the United States and the European Union’s commitment to cut emissions of methane, the most potent greenhouse gas, by 30 percent this decade, in the most significant climate commitment so far in the United States. COP26.

The initiative, which experts say could have a powerful short-term impact on global warming, followed an announcement the previous Tuesday in which more than 100 countries agreed to end deforestation by 2030.

“One of the most important things we can do between now and 2030, to keep 1.5 ° C within reach, is to reduce our methane emissions as soon as possible,” said US President Joe Biden, referring to the central goal of the agreement. Paris 2015.

He called the pledge, which has so far been signed by more than 80 countries, a “game-changing pledge” that encompasses the countries responsible for about half of the world’s methane emissions.

The director of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the reduction of methane “would immediately slow down climate change”.

“We cannot wait until 2050. We have to reduce emissions quickly and methane is one of the gases that we can reduce the fastest,” he said.

Heads of state and government are meeting in Glasgow for a two-day high-level summit that host UK hopes will launch ambitious climate action during the two weeks of COP26.

Organizers say the ensuing shuttle diplomacy and painstaking negotiation will be crucial to the continued viability of the 2015 Paris Agreement, and its goal of limiting temperature increases to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius.

While the first day of the summit passed with a lot of rhetoric but only tepid climate promises, Tuesday’s twin announcements were well received by activists.

Stronger than CO2

Decades of climate commitments have been based on reducing carbon dioxide emissions. However, methane (CH4) is more than 80 times more potent than CO2, and its sources, such as open-pit coal mines and livestock, have received relatively little attention so far.

The United Nations said last month that global methane emissions could be reduced by 20 percent at little or no cost using existing practices or technologies.

A report earlier this year showed that “specific methane measures available” could reduce CH4 levels by 45 percent by 2030.

This would reduce 0.3 ° C of projected warming, prevent a quarter of a million deaths from air pollution and increase world crop yields by 26 million tonnes, the UN Environment Program said.

“Reducing methane emissions is essential to prevent global warming from exceeding 1.5 ° C,” said Helen Mountford of the World Resources Institute.

“Energetic and rapid action to reduce methane emissions offers a variety of benefits, from limiting short-term warming and curbing air pollution to improving food safety and public health.”

Access problems

Early Tuesday, countries made a multi-million dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030.

But the promise was greeted with skepticism by environmental groups, and while details were scant, it appeared to largely resemble a similar promise made by more than 200 countries and organizations in 2014.

The British government said the plan to raise around $ 20 billion in public and private funding had been backed by more than 100 leaders representing more than 85 percent of the Earth’s forests, including the Amazon rainforest.

The summit pact to “stop and reverse deforestation and land degradation by 2030” includes promises to guarantee the rights of indigenous peoples and recognize “their role as guardians of the forests.”

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson described the promise as “unprecedented,” a UN climate meeting in New York in 2014 issued a similar statement to end deforestation by 2030.

An assessment earlier this year found that seven years after the pact, virtually no government was on track to meet its responsibilities.

Trees continue to be cut down on an industrial scale, especially in the Amazon under the far-right government of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Humans have already cut down half of the Earth’s forests, a doubly damaging practice for the climate when CO2-absorbing trees are replaced by livestock or monoculture crops.

The laundry list for COP26 remains overwhelming, with pressure on leaders to commit to faster decarbonization and provide billions to nations already grappling with the consequences of climate change.

Meanwhile, the chaotic scenes continued around the COP26 venue on Tuesday, with attendees lining up around the block waiting for security checks.

In the early afternoon, the UN organizers sent an alert message asking people to stay away from the site “to ensure compliance with Covid-19 measures.”

Accessibility issues in the closed city center were highlighted as Israel’s energy minister, who uses a wheelchair, was unable to enter the site on Monday.

(AFP)