Moroccan court docket upholds US extradition of French cybercrime suspect

Judicial sources mentioned, at the moment, Monday, that the Moroccan Supreme Courtroom has in precept authorised the extradition to the US of a French citizen suspected of committing cyber crimes.

A doc seen by AFP mentioned the court docket had given a “optimistic opinion” on the extradition of Sebastian Raoult, 21, however a supply accustomed to the case defined that the court docket “didn’t order” the extradition.

The supply mentioned that the handover itself can solely be determined by the Prime Minister after a proposal from a committee that additionally consists of the Ministers of Justice and International Affairs.

French journal Loops reported that the FBI suspected Raoult of belonging to the ShinyHunters hacking group, which allegedly focused US corporations together with Microsoft.

The report mentioned US authorities had been looking for to extradite Raoult on fees together with digital fraud and identification theft.

Based on Lopes, Raoult may face greater than 100 years in jail in the US over the costs in opposition to him.

A Moroccan police supply had confirmed in late July that Raoult had been arrested for questioning on Might 31 at Rabat-Salé airport in reference to an INTERPOL pink discover on a case of hacking.

Purple notices require member states to briefly detain folks pending their potential extradition or different authorized motion.

Philippe O’Hayon, Raoult’s French lawyer, mentioned the court docket’s determination “reinforces our dedication” to extradite Raoult to France, not the US.

“We imagine that not solely did France abandon Sebastien Raoult, however that he was sacrificed,” the lawyer mentioned, as a result of a French-American operation arrested 5 different suspects in France on the identical day that Raoult was arrested in Morocco.

