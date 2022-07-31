Moroccan King Mohammed VI renews his openness to restoring relations with Algeria

Moroccan King Mohammed VI used his speech on Saturday to “as soon as once more” affirm his openness to restoring relations with Algeria, which severed diplomatic ties with Rabat final 12 months.

“We aspire to work with the Algerian presidency in order that Morocco and Algeria work hand in hand to ascertain regular relations between the 2 brotherly peoples,” Mohamed mentioned throughout the conventional speech marking the anniversary of his accession to the throne.

“I guarantee as soon as once more that the borders separating the Moroccan and Algerian brothers won’t ever be boundaries that stop their interplay and understanding.”

He urged Moroccans to “protect the spirit of brotherhood, solidarity and good neighborliness in direction of our Algerian brothers.”

Morocco and Algeria have lengthy been at loggerheads over the disputed territory of Western Sahara, the place the Algerian-backed Polisario Entrance seeks independence from Rabat’s rule.

Algeria reduce diplomatic ties with Morocco in August 2021, accusing Rabat of committing “hostile acts”.

Rabat mentioned the choice was “completely unjustified”.

The disputed standing of Western Sahara – a former Spanish colony that the United Nations considers a “non-independent territory” – has positioned Morocco vis-à-vis the Polisario because the Nineteen Seventies.

Rabat, which controls practically 80 p.c of the territory, is pushing for autonomy below its sovereignty.

Nevertheless, the Polisario needs to carry a UN-sponsored referendum for self-determination.

Washington backed Morocco’s sovereignty over the area in a 2020 settlement that additionally noticed Rabat normalize its relations with Israel.

Algeria, which helps the Palestinian trigger on the aspect of the entrance, took the chance to criticize Morocco’s rising army cooperation with Israel, which it refers to because the “Zionist entity.”

Referring to “allegations of Moroccans insulting Algeria and Algerians,” Mohamed mentioned it was the work of “irresponsible people making an attempt to sow discord.”

“This gossip about Moroccan-Algerian relations is totally absurd and admittedly appalling,” he added.

The king additionally used Saturday’s speech to pledge household regulation reform in favor of ladies’s rights, social safety and value controls at a time of rising inflation.

He additionally pledged to double vaccination efforts to fight Covid-19.

The reformist king, 58, has dominated Morocco since July 1999, when he succeeded his father, Hassan II.

(AFP)