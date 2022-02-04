Moroccan rescuers dig to rescue 5-year-old boy trapped in water hole

On tonight’s show, we head to Morocco, where rescuers compete against the clock to rescue a young boy who was trapped in a deep well for almost three days. Five-year-old Rayan fell down a 32-meter-deep well on Tuesday. Search personnel have begun digging out a horizontal tunnel to reach him, but shaky soil threatens the rescue operation.

We also bring you the latest from Madagascar, as the island prepares for tropical cyclone Batsirai, less than two weeks after storm Ana killed at least 58 people. The storm, which will be stronger than Ana, is expected to drive up to 150,000 people from their homes.

And when we pay attention to World Cancer Day, we take a look at how innovation can help bridge the care gap between high- and low-income countries.