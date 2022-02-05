Moroccan rescuers pull out the dead body of a 5-year-old after days trapped in a well

Moroccan rescue workers found a five-year-old boy dead at the bottom of a well late Saturday as a tragic end to a laborious five-day rescue operation that seized the nation and beyond.

“After the tragic accident that cost the child Rayan Oram’s life, His Majesty King Mohammed VI called the parents of the boy who died after falling into the well,” reads a statement from the royal court.

Through the days-long operation to free little Rayan from the bottom of the 32-meter-long well shaft, the authorities had warned that they did not know if the child was dead or alive.

But the news of his death sent a chill through the cold mountain air of his hometown of Ighrane in the Rif mountains of northern Morocco, where thousands of volunteers and well-wishers had gathered this week to show solidarity with his family.

It was long after dark when rescue teams finally broke through to the well shaft where the boy was stuck, from the deep ridge in the mountainside that they had excavated in recent days.

AFP correspondents saw the boy’s parents walking down the slope in the skerry, visibly devastated, before returning and boarding an ambulance without saying a word.

After a period of confusion, the crowd of spectators began to disperse in gloomy silence.

There was no official announcement about the boy’s condition until the Moroccan media carried the palace declaration.

The boy’s trials since he fell into the well on Tuesday afternoon had gripped residents of the North African kingdom and beyond, and also aroused sympathy in neighboring Algeria, a regional rival.

By mid-Saturday afternoon, rescue workers, using bulldozers and front loaders, had dug out the surrounding red earth down to the level where the boy was trapped, and drilling teams began working to dig out a horizontal tunnel to reach him from the side.

But progress slowed to a snail’s pace as drilling teams worked by hand to avoid vibrations that could bring down the fragile soil on the affected child, local authorities said.

The longer time passed, the more fear increased over Rayan’s condition.

Rescuers did not give up hope of restoring the child to life, although officials acknowledged they had no conclusive evidence of his condition.

Spectators applauded to encourage the rescuers, sang religious songs or prayers and chanted in unison “Allahu akbar” (God is greatest).

Rescuers had tried to bring oxygen and water down to the child but it was not clear if he could use them, AFP correspondents reported.

“Shows solidarity” Thousands of people had gathered and even camped in solidarity around the site in recent days, where AFP reporters have said the tension has been palpable.

“We show solidarity with this child, who is dear to Morocco and the whole world,” said spectator Hafid El-Azzouz, who lives in the region.

The shaft, only 45 centimeters (18 inches) across, was too narrow to reach Rayan, and widening it was considered too risky – so movers dug a wide slope into the hill to reach him from the side.

The operation made the landscape look like a construction site.

Civil defense personnel with red helmets had sometimes been hung on ropes, as on a rock wall.

Overnight, they worked non-stop under heavy headlights that gave a gloomy air to the place.

“I continue to hope that my child will get out of the well alive,” Rayan’s father told TV channel 2M on Friday night. “I thank everyone involved and those who support us in Morocco and elsewhere.”

He said earlier this week that he had repaired the well when the boy fell in.

The drama aroused a flow of sympathy online, with the trendy Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan.

A Twitter user praised rescue workers who worked around the clock for days and said: “they are real heroes”.

Police reinforcements were deployed and metal barricades were erected in an attempt to prevent a swarm of spectators from obstructing rescuers.

The boy’s trials echoed a tragedy in Spain in early 2019 when a two-year-old child died after falling into an abandoned well that was 25 centimeters wide and more than 70 meters deep.

Christmas Rosello’s body was found after a search and rescue operation that lasted 13 days.

