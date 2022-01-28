Morocco ends two-month flight ban on 7 February

Morocco said on Thursday that it would end a flight ban to the kingdom, which has been in force since November 29, in an attempt to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

A government statement published by the country’s official MAP news agency said the ban would end on February 7.

The decision followed “the development of the epidemiological situation in the kingdom”, the statement said, adding that entry requirements for visitors would be announced at a later stage.

Rabat imposed restrictions to apply from the end of November to 31 December, although a mechanism had been in place for Moroccan citizens stranded abroad to return home.

But in December, Rabat stopped that mechanism, which meant a de facto closure of the country’s borders.

The only passenger movements allowed under the current rules have been one-off flights for foreign nationals in the UK, approved on a case-by-case basis by Rabat.

The restrictions have given a punitive blow to the North African country’s vital tourism sector, already on its knees after two lost seasons due to the pandemic.

(AFP)