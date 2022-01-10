Morocco face Ghana in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match

Morocco meets Ghana in one of the most anticipated opening matches of the Africa Cup of Nations 2022 (CAN) in Cameroon, at 17.00 local time (GMT + 1). Follow the events on FRANCE 24’s live blog.

Morocco boasts one of the most impressive historical records in African national football, after becoming the first team from the continent to top a World Cup group stage in Mexico ’86 – a record that still stands. They will hope to be able to resume themselves at this year’s CAN after being disappointed in the previous tournament, when they crashed against low Benin in the last sixteen.

Ghana is also hoping for a renaissance. They have won the Africa Cup of Nations four times and come second five times – most recently in 2015. But just like Morocco, Ghana went home from CAN-19 in the round of 16 and lost on penalties against Tunisia.

Read FRANCE 24’s live blog below to see the match develop.