Morocco votes to “rethink” relations with the European Union

Moroccan lawmakers voted unanimously on Monday to evaluate relations with the European Parliament, accusing it of meddling after a call urging the dominion to respect press freedom.

Members of each homes of the Moroccan Parliament met within the capital, Rabat, in a joint session in response to the European non-binding textual content adopted on Thursday.

In a press release following their session, Moroccan lawmakers described the European determination as “an unacceptable assault on the sovereignty, dignity and independence of judicial establishments within the Kingdom.”

They stated it “critically broken the fundamental belief” between them.

Because of this, the Moroccan Parliament determined to “rethink its relations with the European Parliament and submit them for complete analysis,” stated Rachid Talbi Elalamy, Speaker of the Home of Representatives. He didn’t give sufficient particulars.

Below the 1996 settlement, Morocco and the European Union had been sure by robust financial and commerce relations, significantly within the discipline of agriculture and fishing.

“Their selections won’t frighten us, nor will we alter our path and method,” stated Mohamed Ghayat, head of the Nationwide Rally of Independents, the most important occasion in Morocco’s ruling coalition.

European lawmakers in Strasbourg urged Morocco to “respect freedom of expression and freedom of the media” and to “assure imprisoned journalists … a good trial.”

Reporters With out Borders (RSF) welcomed the European Parliament’s vote as a break with “25 years of negativity”.

Some lawmakers noticed France, Morocco’s former colonial energy, pushing the European measure.

Ahmed Al-Tuwaizi, of the Authenticity and Modernity Celebration, stated, “Behind the scenes of this determination, a rustic we thought was a powerful buddy and companion, however the scent of fuel misplaced it.”

Tuizi, whose occasion belongs to the bulk coalition, was referring to the warming of relations between Paris and Algeria, Morocco’s neighbor and rival – and a significant supply of fuel to European international locations.

“Morocco suffers from double requirements,” Abdelmadjid Fassi Fihri of the Istiqlal occasion instructed AFP. He regretted that the European Parliament had not condemned the assaults on press freedom in Algeria.

Journalists imprisoned: Among the many most distinguished circumstances of journalists in Morocco are the circumstances of Omar Radi and Suleiman Raissouni, each of whom had been sentenced on enchantment final yr on expenses of sexual assault.

Radi, 36, who has been vital of the Moroccan authorities, was sentenced to 6 years in jail for rape and espionage, expenses he denies.

Raissouni is serving a five-year jail sentence. He, too, has at all times maintained his innocence, and says he was prosecuted “for his opinions.”

Moroccan authorities insist that the judiciary is impartial and that the circumstances towards journalists don’t have anything to do with the press.

European MPs additionally stated final week that they had been “deeply involved” by allegations that Moroccan authorities had bribed their members, and reaffirmed the European Parliament’s dedication to a “full investigation” of corruption.

The corruption scandal that broke out final month amongst members of the European Parliament shocked European Union circles in Brussels, as members of the European Parliament had been accused of taking bribes from Qatar and Morocco.

Each international locations strongly deny the accusations.

After the European determination, an “approved supply” within the Ministry of Overseas Affairs in Rabat stated, citing a media outlet near the federal government, that the European measure “won’t have an effect on Morocco.”

The supply stated, “It’s commensurate with the assaults and harassment the dominion is uncovered to from those that have been disturbed by Morocco’s improvement, prosperity, and its robust position within the area.”

(AFP)