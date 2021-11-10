Morocco wants to ‘turn the page’ on the tensions in Algeria and insists that the status of W. Sahara is ‘non-negotiable’

Morocco is determined to “definitively turn the page” on the Western Sahara conflict, but without giving up its “legitimate rights” over the disputed territory, Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Tuesday.

Tensions have flared in recent months between Morocco and its regional rival Algeria over the former Spanish colony that Rabat views as its own sovereign territory.

Algiers supports the independence movement of the Polisario Front of Western Sahara.

Morocco is committed to finding a solution to the “artificial regional conflict that arises from the opposition of a neighboring state (Algeria) to its legitimate rights to the consummation of its territorial integrity,” Bourita told senators in Rabat.

Morocco “does not negotiate” on the Moroccan character of Western Sahara or its rights, he said.

Last year, the US administration of then-President Donald Trump recognized Morocco’s claim to the territory in a quid pro quo for the normalization of Rabat’s ties with Israel.

The move broke years of international consensus that the future of Western Sahara should be resolved through a UN-supervised referendum.

Morocco’s King Mohamed VI said on Saturday that Western Sahara “is not negotiable”, comments the Polisario called “fabrication.”

Morocco controls 80 per cent of the territory, largely desert, which has mineral reserves and access to rich Atlantic fisheries, as well as providing a potentially strategic trade route linking Morocco to West African markets.

In August, Algeria cut diplomatic relations with its neighbor, citing several “hostile actions”, accusations Morocco denies.

Last week, Algiers accused Morocco of killing three Algerian civilians on a desert road, raising fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Akram Kharief, editor of the Algerian website Mena Defense, said that Algerians were killed along a road that passes through a part of Western Sahara controlled by the Polisario Front.

An informed source from Morocco said it never targets civilians.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella, on a visit to Algeria last week, called for “that due account be paid for the rights of the Saharawi people” in an “equitable” and UN-mediated solution to the conflict in Western Sahara.

The world body has maintained a peacekeeping mission in Western Sahara since 1991, overseeing a now-broken ceasefire between Morocco and the Polisario, and aiming to organize a referendum.

(AFP)