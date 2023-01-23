Mourning begins after lacking Cameroonian journalist Zogo is discovered lifeless

A preferred Radio Cameroon journalist who went lacking following what a media rights group described as a kidnapping has died, his employer and police stated on Sunday.

Martínez Zogo was the Managing Director of Yaounde’s non-public radio station Amplitude FM and the star host of a preferred every day program, Embouteillage (Gridlock).

On the air, the 51-year-old has frequently handled corruption instances, and doesn’t hesitate to query VIPs by identify. He has been lacking since Tuesday.

“I went to Ipogo (15 kilometers north of Yaoundé) early this morning the place I noticed and recognized the physique of Martínez Zogo. The Deputy Public Prosecutor was current and his spouse was there to determine him,” stated Charly Tchouemou, Editor-in-Chief of Radio Amplitude FM, Charly Tchouemou. France Press company.

A police supply, talking on situation of anonymity, confirmed Zogu’s dying to AFP.

A big crowd gathered as Zogu’s physique was taken to the morgue of Yaoundé Central Hospital for an post-mortem, a member of the family of the sufferer informed AFP on situation of anonymity.

Posts circulated on social media after his disappearance with Reporters With out Borders condemning the “brutal kidnapping of a journalist”.

In keeping with Reporters With out Borders, Zogo’s badly broken automobile was discovered exterior a police station in a suburb of the Cameroonian capital, Yaounde, on Tuesday.

“There are lots of grey areas concerning the circumstances of his brutal abduction,” Sadibo Marong, sub-Saharan Africa bureau chief for Reporters With out Borders, informed AFP.

“The authorities should conduct a rigorous, thorough and unbiased investigation to find out the total chain of duty and circumstances that led to this unlucky occasion,” Marong stated.

The Nationwide Union of Journalists of Cameroon has condemned the “heinous assassination” and urged media employees to put on black on January 25 as an indication of mourning.

The Worldwide Press Institute, a Vienna-based press freedom organisation, urged the Cameroonian authorities to “instantly examine the horrific homicide and make sure that these accountable are dropped at justice”.

The political opposition additionally expressed its dissatisfaction, because the deputy of the Social Democratic Entrance (SDF) Jean-Michel Nincho denounced “the crime that can’t go unpunished.”

On Sunday, a number of Cameroonian tv channels devoted their packages to the killing of Zogo.

French-Cameroonian author Calixta Biala stated she felt “heartbroken and unhappy” on the information of his dying.

“I discovered that he died as quickly as his kidnapping was introduced,” she informed Information TV.

“We are able to ask ourselves the query: Whose flip? Every of us might discover ourselves on this scenario for one thing we stated.”

(AFP)