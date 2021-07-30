Muammar Gaddafi’s son suggests he can run for president in Libya

Saif al-Islam, the son of assassinated dictator Muammar Gaddafi, wants to “restore Libya’s lost unity” after a decade of chaos and is not ruling out running for president.

He spoke in a rare interview given to the New York Times in a lavish, two-story, gated villa in Zintan, in the western North African country.

For years, the exact whereabouts of a man wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes has been shrouded in mystery.

The 49-year-old, who was seen as his father’s heir presumptive before 2011, said politicians have brought “nothing but misery” to Libyans in the decade since.

“It’s time for a return to the past. The country — it’s on its knees … There is no money, no security. There is no life here,” said Saif al-Islam during his first appearance in years.

After four decades in power, Muammar Gaddafi and his family members were the target of a popular uprising in 2011.

Three of the dictator’s seven sons were killed, but the fate of Saif al-Islam, whose name means “sword of Islam,” was unknown.

He was captured by a Libyan militia in November 2011, just days after his father was killed.

Four years later, a tripoli court sentenced him to death in absentia for crimes committed during the uprising.

The International Criminal Court has repeatedly requested that he be extradited for trial.

political comeback

Until the interview, Saif al-Islam had not been seen or heard from since June 2014, when he appeared via a video link from Zintan during his trial by the Tripoli court.

Saif al-Islam said in the interview that he was a free man who organized a political return, and that his former captors “are now my friends”.

He told the paper that the militiamen eventually realized he could be a powerful ally.

In recent years, Libya has been split between two rival governments, backed by foreign troops and numerous militias.

In October, after Turkish-backed forces of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) ousted those of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, the two camps agreed a ceasefire in Geneva.

Since then, the security situation has slowly improved. A provisional government was agreed in March and general elections are expected to take place on 24 December.

Any possible return of Saif al-Islam to Libyan politics would face hurdles, including his conviction by the Tripoli court and the ICC arrest warrant.

But the British-educated son of Muammar Gaddafi seems undaunted, according to the New York Times.

Saif al-Islam said he was confident that these legal issues could be negotiated away if a majority of the Libyan people chose him as their leader.

The newspaper quoted him as saying: “I have been away from the Libyan people for ten years. You have to come back slowly, slowly. Like a striptease. You have to play with their minds a bit.”

When asked whether it felt strange to seek shelter in Libyan homes when he was on the run in 2011, he was as puzzling as some of the opinions in his late father’s “Green Book.”

“We are like fish, and the Libyan people are like a sea to us,” replied Saif al-Islam.

“Without them we die. We get support there. We hide here. We fight here. We get support there. The Libyan people are our ocean.”

