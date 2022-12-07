Mubasher: 16 troopers have been killed in a highway accident in Donetsk, based on pro-Russian officers

Greater than a dozen individuals have died in a highway accident in Ukraine’s jap Donetsk area, which is generally managed by Russian forces, Moscow-backed officers stated on Wednesday, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops close to the entrance line in Donbass. Observe our reside weblog for the most recent information on the warfare in Ukraine. All instances are in Paris time (GMT+1).

11:05 a.m.: Fears of recent Ukraine entrance as Belarus strikes army gear Belarus plans to maneuver army gear and troops over the following two days in what it describes as an anti-terror train — sparking fears that Russia may launch a brand new assault on Ukraine from Belarusian territory. ally.

“Throughout this era, the switch of army gear and personnel of the nationwide safety forces is deliberate,” the state-run Belta information company quoted the Safety Council as saying.

“Residents’ motion (transportation) will probably be restricted alongside some public roads and areas and imitation weapons will probably be used for coaching functions,” the company added, with out specifying which components of the nation may very well be affected.

Belarus has stated it won’t enter the warfare in neighboring Ukraine, however President Alexander Lukashenko has up to now ordered its forces to deploy with Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border, citing threats from Belarus from Kyiv and the West.

10:35 a.m.: 16 troopers killed in highway accident in Donetsk Greater than a dozen individuals have been killed in a highway accident in Ukraine’s jap Donetsk area, which is generally managed by Russian forces, the pinnacle of the Moscow-installed area stated.

“A tragedy on the T-0517 freeway claimed the lives of 16 individuals, together with a few of our defenders,” Denis Pushlin, the Russia-appointed president of Donetsk, stated on Telegram.

Pushlin stated 4 different passengers have been injured within the accident between Torrez and Shakhtarsk.

He provided his “honest condolences” and wished a “speedy restoration” to the injured.

8:45 a.m.: ‘I considered the Russians as our brothers—how may they’ve dedicated such an abomination?’ The town of Nikopol in southern Ukraine is situated simply throughout the Dnipro River from the nuclear energy plant in Zaporizhia, and is susceptible to every day Russian bombardment and unable to return fireplace.

Nikopol, which had a inhabitants of 115,000 earlier than the warfare, has misplaced greater than half its inhabitants since Russian forces captured the close by nuclear reactor within the early days of the combating, putting their artillery models across the facility.

Ukrainian forces say they can’t return fireplace for worry of inflicting a nuclear disaster. For these left behind in Nikopol, life within the metropolis has grow to be depressing.

France 24’s Robert Parsons, Pauline Godart and Raed Abu Zaida spoke to residents of a residential neighborhood days after it got here underneath Russian fireplace.

02:45 A residential constructing was destroyed by a Russian missile on the Ukrainian metropolis of Nikopol. France 24 screenshot

7:55 am: Poland locations German Patriot missiles on its territory Polish Protection Minister Mariusz Blaszczak stated on Twitter that Poland is making ready to deploy the German Patriot air protection system on its territory, after Berlin refused to put this method in Ukraine.

Final month, Germany supplied Poland with the Patriot system to assist safe its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two individuals in Poland. The Polish Minister of Protection later requested Germany to ship fireplace brigades to Ukraine as a substitute.

“After chatting with the German Protection Ministry, I used to be disenchanted to simply accept the choice to refuse to assist Ukraine. Deploying Patriot missiles in western Ukraine will improve the safety of Poles and Ukrainians,” Plaszczak wrote on Twitter on Tuesday night time.

“That’s the reason we’re persevering with to work on preparations for putting bombers in Poland and linking them to our command system,” he added.

6:05 a.m.: US lawmakers approve not less than $800 million in extra safety help for Ukraine US lawmakers have agreed to offer not less than $800 million in extra safety help subsequent yr, based on a protection coverage invoice unveiled Tuesday.

The Nationwide Protection Authorization Act for Fiscal 12 months 2023, or NDAA, permits for extra spending for the Ukraine Safety Help Initiative, a rise of $500 million from President Joe Biden’s request earlier this yr.

The general invoice would permit $45 billion extra to be spent on protection than Biden requested, as congressional negotiators have sought to handle the results of worldwide inflation and supply extra safety help to Ukraine.

3:10 a.m.: Latvia revokes the license of Russian exile Latvia introduced Tuesday that it has revoked the license of unbiased Russian channel Dozhd, or TV Rain, for a number of violations that included exhibiting Crimea which is included as a part of Russia.

The channel, which moved to Latvia after Russian authorities blocked its broadcast over its vital protection of the warfare in Ukraine, dismissed the accusations as “unfair and absurd”, saying it might stay on YouTube.

The “Lita” information company acknowledged that the community, which was established in 2010 to be the primary opposition channel in Russia, can be accused of supporting Russian troopers, which the channel denies, and of failing to make sure translation into the Latvian language.

12:35 a.m.: President Zelensky meets troops close to the Japanese Entrance Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops close to the entrance strains in jap Ukraine on Tuesday and expressed his due to all concerned within the warfare effort for celebrating the nation’s Armed Forces Day.

Addressing troopers later on the presidential palace in Kyiv, Zelensky stated he had spent the day with the troops within the Donbass, the scene of the fiercest combating, and within the Kharkiv area, the place Ukrainians recaptured huge swaths of occupied territory from Russian forces who had invaded for greater than 9 months. In the past.

( Jowhar with AFP, AP and Reuters)