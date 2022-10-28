Mubasher: Biden says Putin’s speak of utilizing nuclear weapons in Ukraine is ‘harmful’

US President Joe Biden expressed doubts Thursday about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remark that he has no intention of utilizing a nuclear weapon in Ukraine. In a speech earlier at present, Putin downplayed the nuclear confrontation with the West, insisting that Russia didn’t threaten to make use of nuclear weapons and solely responded to nuclear “blackmail” from Western leaders. Observe our dwell weblog for the newest developments. All occasions are in Paris time (GMT + 2).

America and its Western allies on Thursday rejected Russia’s allegations that banned organic weapons actions are going down in Ukraine with the help of america, calling the allegations disinformation and fabrications.

The UN mission of the Russian embassy mentioned Moscow would comply with up on the UN investigation into its allegations that each international locations have been in violation of the treaty banning using organic weapons.

The disagreement got here through the third assembly of the UN Safety Council on Ukraine-related points that Russia has referred to as for since Tuesday. This doc targeted on a 310-page doc Russia distributed to council members this week alleging “organic navy” exercise in Ukraine with help from the US Division of Protection.

1:38 a.m.: Putin’s speak in regards to the potential use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine is “harmful,” Biden’s president, Joe Biden, mentioned Thursday of his skepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remark that he has no intention of utilizing a nuclear weapon in Ukraine.

“If he has no intention, why does he maintain speaking about it? Why is he speaking in regards to the capacity to make use of a tactical nuclear weapon?” Biden mentioned in an interview with NewsNation.

“He was very, very harmful in how he dealt with this,” Biden mentioned.

1:10 a.m.: Ukraine’s economic system will shrink by about 32%, the Central Financial institution of Ukraine says, Ukraine’s economic system will shrink by about 32% this 12 months, annual inflation will speed up to 30%, largely as a result of harm attributable to the Russian invasion.

Assuming decrease safety dangers and elevated demand, the financial institution mentioned in its quarterly inflation report, GDP will develop by about 4% to five% yearly in 2023 and 2024.

She added, “The financial slowdown this 12 months was pushed by the decline in home demand, disruption of logistics providers, and vital losses in manpower and manufacturing potential as a result of battle,” and anticipated the unemployment charge to achieve 30% this 12 months.

12:22 a.m.: At the hours of darkness, the bombing will not break us, President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned Thursday exterior at nighttime subsequent to the wreckage of a drone, vowing that large-scale Russian assaults on energy crops wouldn’t destroy Ukrainian lives.

Giving up his regular indoor house, Zelensky mentioned in his day by day video tackle that Kyiv had shot down 23 drones prior to now two days, and Russia had directed dozens of missiles and unmanned aerial autos into Ukraine’s energy grid prior to now two weeks, inflicting vital harm and inflicting outages. electrical present.

“The bombing is not going to break us – listening to the enemy’s anthem on our land is extra horrifying than the enemy’s missiles in our skies. We aren’t afraid of the darkish,” he mentioned.

Earlier on Thursday, senior officers mentioned Kyiv and 4 areas could have to chop off electrical energy provides for longer than deliberate after the Russian strikes.

