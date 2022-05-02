Mubasher: EU power ministers maintain emergency talks after slicing Russian fuel

Two EU diplomats stated, after talks between the European Fee and EU member states, this weekend, that the EU is leaning towards a ban on Russian oil imports by the top of the yr. Comply with France 24’s reside weblog for the newest developments, all occasions Paris time (GMT + 2).

6:00 a.m.: Jill Biden to satisfy Ukrainian refugees throughout his go to to Romania and Slovakia First Woman Jill Biden will go to Romania and Slovakia Could 5-9 to satisfy with U.S. service members, embassy employees, mother and father and displaced Ukrainian kids, humanitarian help staff, and educators.

4:49 a.m.: Russia isn’t trying to finish its struggle in Ukraine by Could 9, Russia isn’t trying to finish its struggle in Ukraine by D-Day on Could 9, because the nation seems to be making ready for a serious anniversary beneath the cloud of a lethal battle.

Chatting with Italy’s Mediaset outlet, Sergei Lavrovin emphasised that Moscow wouldn’t rush to finish its so-called “particular navy operation” in time for the anniversary, which celebrates the give up of Nazi Germany to coalition forces – together with the then Soviet Union – in 1945.

“Our military is not going to artificially alter its actions to any date, together with Victory Day,” Lavrovs stated within the interview revealed on Sunday.

“The tempo of the operation in Ukraine relies upon totally on the necessity to reduce any dangers to the Russian civilian and navy inhabitants,” he added.

Russia normally celebrates Victory Day in grand vogue, with a big navy parade in central Moscow and a speech by President Vladimir Putin praising the nation’s management position in defeating fascism in Europe.

4:30 a.m.: EU power ministers maintain talks on disaster after Russian fuel minimize Vitality ministers from EU international locations maintain emergency talks Monday, because the bloc seeks a unified response to Moscow’s demand that European consumers pay for Russian fuel in rubles or They face their provide. to chop.

Russia halted fuel provides to Bulgaria and Poland final week after they refused to satisfy its calls for for precise cost in rubles.

These international locations have already deliberate to cease utilizing Russian fuel this yr and say they’ll deal with the shutdown, however they’ve raised issues that different international locations within the European Union, together with Germany, Europe’s gas-dependent financial energy, could also be subsequent.

It additionally threatened to separate the European Union’s united entrance towards Russia amid disagreement over the right plan of action.

With a number of European corporations dealing with fuel cost deadlines later this month, EU international locations have an pressing have to make clear whether or not corporations can proceed to purchase gas with out violating EU sanctions towards Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

3:05 a.m.: Explosions within the Russian area bordering Ukraine Two explosions occurred within the early hours of Monday in Belgorod, Russia’s southern area bordering Ukraine, Vyacheslav Gladkov, the area’s governor wrote in a social media publish.

Gladkov wrote: “No accidents or damages occurred.”

10:18 p.m.: Pelosi’s go to to Kyiv ‘essential’ Pelosi’s go to to Kyiv is ‘essential; it’s one more present of solidarity and assist for Ukraine,’ David Smith of the Guardian informed France 24 in Washington, DC.

05:21 9:20 p.m.: Eight killed after Russian air strikes in jap Ukraine Eight civilians have been killed on Sunday after Russian bombing in Donetsk and Kharkiv, governors stated, as Moscow’s forces moved deeper into jap Ukraine.

The deaths got here because the Russian navy refocused its efforts on jap Ukraine, notably the Donbass area, which incorporates Donetsk and Luhansk.

The district governor stated 4 individuals have been killed within the bombing within the Donetsk city of Lyman.

“On Could 1, 4 civilians have been killed in Russian shelling within the Donetsk area, all of them in Lyman. And 11 others have been wounded,” Governor Pavlo Kirilenko stated by way of Telegram. He added that one other particular person died of his wounds in a city close to Lyman.

(France 24, Agence France-Presse, The Related Press, Reuters)