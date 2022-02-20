Mubasher: France says Putin and Macron agree to work for a ceasefire in Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed on Sunday to work for a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, Macron’s office said. The Elysee said the two leaders also agreed on “the need to favor a diplomatic solution to the current crisis and to do everything possible to achieve a solution,” adding that French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov would meet “in the coming days.” Follow France 24’s live updates for the latest news.

Russia, Ukraine and OSCE hold trilateral talks During their phone call, Macron and Putin agreed to hold talks between Russia, Ukraine and the OSCE on Monday. The Russian Foreign Ministry said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian would also speak by phone on Monday.

A source from the Elysee said Macron and Putin had different views on who was responsible for the tensions in eastern Ukraine. Macron blamed Russian separatists, while Putin said the tensions were Ukraine’s fault.

During the call, Putin assured Macron that Russian forces will leave Belarus after completing military exercises.

The Kremlin said, in a statement, that Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the need to intensify the search for diplomatic solutions to the escalating crisis in eastern Ukraine, in a telephone conversation today, Sunday, between Putin and Macron.

“Given the urgency of the situation, the presidents recognized the need to intensify the search for solutions through diplomatic means through foreign ministries and political advisors to the leaders of the Normandy format,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

“These contacts should facilitate the restoration of the ceasefire regime and ensure progress in settling the conflict in Donbass,” the Kremlin added.

In a separate call earlier Sunday, Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed possible ways to secure an immediate de-escalation.

(France 24, Associated Press, Agence France-Presse, Reuters)